SAH to receive patient transfers from outside Algoma

Article content Sault Area Hospital says it has been notified by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and Ontario Critical Care Command Centre to expect critical-care patient transfers from across the province. The hospital said Tuesday its capacity has been expanded to support this development. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SAH to receive patient transfers from outside Algoma Back to video At this time, SAH has a planned admission for a COVID-19 positive patient from the Greater Toronto Area. The facility says it expects to receive one to two patients a day, depending on critical care capacity. Patients transferred to SAH could be those with COVID-19 or without the virus, the hospital says. Since last July, Sault Area Hospital, similar to all Ontario hospitals, has been asked to develop plans to ensure there is capacity within the facility of 10 to 15 per cent to address potential surges in patient volumes. This effort to address capacity requirements has been done as part of SAH’s clinical reintroduction of services.

Article content Sault Ste. Marie’s principal health-care facility has a three-phase surge plan, refined throughout the pandemic, preparing the hospital to address an increase in COVID-19 patients. SAH reports weekly its capacity, availability of medications and personal protective equipment (PPE), and the facility was recently allocated additional critical care beds to support patient transfers, said SAH manager of communications Brandy Sharp Young. “Additionally, as part of our surge planning, we will be monitoring our elective surgeries and non-urgent procedure volumes to be prepared to ramp down services quickly if needed to support the critical care capacity needs for the province,” she told the Sault Star Tuesday. To date, SAH has continued to provide all elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures. Ontario Health recently instructed hospitals to ramp down all elective surgeries and non-emergent/non-urgent activities in order to preserve critical care and human resource capacity. This order did not apply to the Northern Ontario health region. But this could change for SAH. “Our plans to ramp down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures would provide us with staffing resources to support our patient volumes,” Sharp Young said. SAH’s critical care team informs the Ontario Critical Care Command Centre how many patients the facility is able to accept the following day, Sharp Young said. Currently, SAH has critical care capacity for 22 patients.

Article content Pre-COVID-19 and on an ongoing basis, Ontario hospitals work on reciprocal agreements that see SAH routinely transfer patients to southern Ontario. On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,469 cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus. The province says there are 1,074 new cases in Toronto, 775 in Peel Region, and 406 in York Region. There were 90,409 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province since Monday’s report. Algoma Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 304 since March, with 45 cases active. There are currently three COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District. The hospital says it will continue to monitor its overall capacity and will inform the community of any changes. “SAH values our partnerships with hospitals across Ontario. We are committed to working collaboratively to provide excellent patient care while balancing our provincial health care system capacity,” it says. Meanwhile, SAH said that as of late last week, it has not been notified of any requests for staff deployment. A memo from Ontario Health a few weeks ago asked hospitals to identify staff who may be redeployed to other sites if necessary, and the government has said it is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as COVID-19 variants of concern wreak havoc on the province. It is anticipated that if any such request were made to SAH, there would be a 48-hour window to respond, SAH said. The Sault facility has supported other organizations over the course of the pandemic by daily teleconference, virtual visits and outreach visits and assessments, on occasions such as long-term care outbreaks “in our home community.”

