Infrastructure renewal will begin in June and be completed by September.

Article content The Sault Ste. Marie Airport will receive a little more than $9 million to bring the runway, taxiways and drainage system up to modern day standards, making it one of the largest projects in the airport’s history. The funding will be added to the airport’s contribution of $4.8 million to begin construction next month with a target completion date of September, said Terry Bos, President and CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault Airport gets $9M for upgrades Back to video It’s hoped that by then, that travel, for business and pleasure, will begin to increase as more Canadians receive their COVID vaccinations. The Sault Ste. Marie Airport will receive $6,249,718 for runway and taxiways rehabilitation. The money will be used to replace the 60-year-old pavement surfaces. Technical assessments indicate various levels of pavement cracking ranging from low to high severity. The runways will also be narrowed but this does not impact on the size aircraft that can land and depart from the facility, Bos said. Instead, it brings the runways to today’s newer standards.

Article content Edge lighting along the runway, guidance signs, wind socks and omnidirectional approach lighting will also be replaced. The airport will also receive $2,717,195 for airport drainage rehabilitation. The money will be used to replace more than 9,000 metres of pipe for a 60-year-old sub-drain system for runways, the taxiways and the apron. Currently, the condition of the subsurface pipes range between good, poor and in critical need of replacement. Improper drainage of water can lead to problems with pavement performance such as heaving and sagging. The replacement of the pipes will protect the pavement surfaces from water saturation, which may otherwise render parts of the pavement unsafe for use. Thirdly, the federal government has approved $64,849 for the purchase of a new material combo spreader for the airport. “Airports like Sault Ste. Marie’s play such an important role in our transportation system,” said MP Terry Sheehan. That transportation system becomes even more critical during the unprecedented times the country faces during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Sheehan said it is important that airports meet certain safety standards and the federal government has been there to help them get the safety equipment and infrastructure they need. This funding is dedicated to airports that are not run by the federal government, Sheehan said. Sault Ste. Marie is one of 63 airports to receive the funding under this program this year.

Article content The Airport Capital Assistance Program began in 1995 to help regional airports with investments in critical infrastructure related to safety, security and connectivity. The federal government, during its fall economic statement 2020, provided a one-time funding top up of $186 million over two years to the program. The program also allows airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding over the next two years of the program. The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corp. has owned and operated the airport for 23 years. To date it has received $10.3 million in funding. “With this announcement today, we are almost doubling the funding,” Sheehan said. Board chair Jerry Dolcetti said he his optimistic that passenger levels will return over time at the end of the pandemic. The Sault Ste. Marie Airport saw passenger numbers around the 215,000 mark before the pandemic began.

In 2021, only 5,532 passengers have travelled through the airport, with 6,838 airplane movements during the same time period. “I’m glad the federal government recognizes the importance of airports as economic drivers in a community,” Bos said. He added that now, more than ever, the airport has been instrumental with Medivac transportation in and out of Sault Ste. Marie.

