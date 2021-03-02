Sault COVID assessment centre open

Jeffrey Ougler
The Sault Ste. Marie COVID19 Assessment Centre remains open for testing.

The facility is located at 165 Drive In Rd. Call (705) 759-3434, ext. 7152 to make an appointment. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

Staff will determine if an individual is eligible for an in-centre or drive-up testing appointment. Testing is available to individuals two years of age and over.

Testing criteria is available at https://www.sah.on.ca/patients/covid-19-assessment-centre/who-can-visit-an-assessment-centre.

The centre continues to provide testing to target groups, such as caregivers/visitors in long-term care facilities. As per provincial guidelines, this centre does not provide testing for asymptomatic individuals unless they are part of a target group such as caregivers/visitors in long-term care facilities.

More information about the centre is available at https://www.sah.on.ca/patients/covid-19-assessment-centre. For provincial COVID-19 testing guidelines, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/covid-19-test-and-testing-location-information.

