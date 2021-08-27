Sault candidates outline plans for pandemic economic recovery

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







The past 18 months have been challenging for Canadians with the COVID-19 pandemic. While Sault Ste. Marie has fared better than many communities across the country, political experts believe there must be a plan to ensure the economy get back on track.

Each political party says they have the plan that will work and ensure the economy – both nationally and on a smaller scale – will rebound. Incumbent Liberal Terry Sheehan said he's proud of how the government and communities have worked together over the pandemic, and even more importantly during his entire term in office. "As a community we have showed tremendous resilience and we have worked together for the past 18 months and I have been able to lobby successfully for the programs this community, our local businesses, have needed," Sheehan said. He noted more than nine million Canadians have capitalized on the CERB. The Liberal's wage subsidy program has been nimble and supported businesses to cover 75 per cent of the cost of wages. "I received a lot of feedback on that and those adjustments, from 10 per cent to 75 per cent, came from the Sault," he said. The rent subsidy program for businesses, the Canadian Emergency Bank Act, the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund through FedNor, the tourism fund and economic growth fund all helped businesses, communities and families through the pandemic, he said. "We continue to support Canadians and dialogue with stakeholders and continue to be responsive with our programming and extend these programs as needed," Sheehan said. "We will continue to fight the pandemic until it is over." Conservative second-time challenger Sonny Spina said jobs and the economy are his number one priority.

"Our plan will see Canada recover one million jobs within one year in office," he said. He said the pandemic has been hard on people, especially women and young people who have found themselves proportionally out of work as a result of the pandemic. The tourism and hospitality sector have been hit particularly hard. To combat that, Spina said his party will pay 25 per cent of the net cost of new hires for six months after the CERB expires and 50 per cent of the net costs of salaries for those who have been unemployed for more than six months. "It's a two-to-one plan that allows us to bring back more employees to stimulate the economy, especially by targetting women and young people," he said. Spina believes that will create the right conditions for business to thrive and the economy to rebound. "We need to start creating the right conditions to make business successful," he said. First-time NDP candidate Marie Morin-Strom said there are a number of steps that need to be taken in Sault Ste. Marie to help the economy rebound. Economic support, she said, is paramount, and it is important that the government continue investing in regional economic development agencies like FedNor. "We also need investments to help small businesses hire new workers and forgiveness of EI and CPP," she said. Morin-Strom said for Sault Ste. Marie, the focus should be on small business, so entrepreneurs can rehire employees and to do that they must continue to receive the pandemic benefits while the pandemic continues.

"Full reopening and full economic recovery is not yet possible as we may be getting into the fourth wave and while we are waiting for that to happen it is vitally important that both workers and small businesses continue to receive the benefits they need to survive," she said. Kasper Makowsi, local candidate for the People's Party of Canada, said it is paramount for government to follow the supreme law – the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. "Right now we are seeing a lot of issues with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that are not being honoured by all levels of government," he said. For instance, mandating vaccines for public servants, implementing vaccine passports and ordering lockdowns, he said. "It is important to apply the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to this pandemic to ensure the continuity of all laws," said Makowski, who has a background in law. "My biggest fear is when the charter is not applied we are degrading our democracy in a sense," he said. The PPC is the only political party that opposes lockdowns and vaccinations. Instead, it wants to see people, scientists and community members at a table to hash out the issues and find a solution that works for all. "Right now the government is mandating through fear," he said. The candidates shared their views on the COVID vaccines and vaccine passports. Spina, Sheehan and Morin-Strom all agree that the scientific evidence is clear that vaccines are the most important tool in fighting COVID-19 and all encourage eligible Canadians to get vaccinated if medically possible.

Morin-Strom said she believes it is important for as many Canadians as possible are vaccinated, and vaccinated as quickly as possible. However, she notes there are small numbers of people for medical or religious reasons that cannot be vaccinated and they should be accommodated. "I believe that front-line workers in medicine and high risk fields and education should be vaccinated and that we all do our part for the social good of Canada, and to help those that cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or religious reasons," she said. Morin-Strom said she believes it is a civic duty to be vaccinated against anything that vaccines exist for. "But I do fundamentally support the idea that there are very small populations that require accommodation and there are ways to accommodate them," she said. Spina said the Conservatives know that travel is important and expects travellers to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative COVID test or be subjected to Rapid Test Screening. "This is important everywhere," he said. Sheehan said the Liberals are looking at the passport idea, but believes it is more important to create a domestic vaccine supply chain – something other governments have cut in the past. He said Liberals are showing leadership by ensuring all candidates are fully vaccinated whereas the Conservatives are not making it mandatory for their candidates to be fully vaccinated. The PPC opposes mandated vaccines and vaccine passports.

Instead, it urges communities to analyze the scientific data available and determine what is best for the community, without taking away an individual's right to determine what is best for that person. "Coercion creates segregation," Makowski said, in addition to the socialization drawbacks the lockdown has created in society. "Mandating something is not constitutional or ethical," he said. Instead, Makowski said a greater focus needs to be on the economy and developing local solutions, including allowing small businesses to be fully open. "Our communities are based on small business and they've suffered the most," he said. Makowski wants to see a committee of small businesses come together to develop unique community solutions to help the local economy. "We need to trust in individual members of our community and we need to trust in our community and community leaders," he said. "It's important to have all ideas heard around the table." Morin-Strom said a strong Canadian economy starts with investment, something the NDP firmly believe in. Locally, she said investing in the green energy sector will help create good quality jobs as well as reduce greenhouse gasses and protect the environment. She also believes investment in the community and ensuring that there are sufficient affordable housing is important for Canadians. And just as important is ensuring that Canadian-made steel and aluminum is used in Canada's infrastructure projects.

"This will result in Canadian-made solutions, in Canadian jobs and certainly help Sault Ste. Marie," she said. Morin-Strom wants to see a National Industrial Strategy put in place that will protect the Canadian steel markets and ensure that manufactured products are valuable and salable products that are not undercut by foreign countries or foreign producers using potentially dirtier products and flooding the markets. Sheehan said the Liberals already have the tools in place to build back the economy better. "Regionally I work with all stakeholders, develop a plan and put that plan forward," he said. "I have listened. I have engaged in lots of stakeholder meetings and round tables and I have been successful and I have the energy and tenacity to continue to be successful," he said. Sheehan said he was able to secure the largest, single historical funding announcement for Algoma Steel – $420 million – that will allow the company to invest and prepare for the economy of the future. Tenaris Tubes has also received $16 million for its capital investment project. "My 25 years of politics, business and economic experience has afforded me the opportunity to spot these tremendous opportunities and go after them," he said. Spina said the key to improving the economy in Sault Ste. Marie is to continue its diversification efforts. "We can't rely on a sole employer or industry," he said. "We are improving but we have a ways to go."

Spina said the Conservatives want to make infrastructure investments and ensure there is a job plan in place to help displaced workers secure jobs for the future. Developing programming that retrains individuals to launch new career paths and ensure that those from other countries have enhanced credentials to work here, is important, he said. The Conservatives also believe that bringing the budget back to a balanced budget in a responsible way is important. "We have seen a government with unfocused spending and significant inflation is driving up the cost of business across the country," he said. "That makes it more expensive for everyone and our wages and benefits and pensions are not increasing at the same rate." Morin-Stom said she's hearing a lot about the importance of fiscal responsibility at the doors of the local electorate. "When I think about fiscal responsibility I think about investment," she said. "It is fiscally responsible to invest in our community, in our young people and in our families and industries and if we invest in Canadians, we will reap the benefits of those investments." Investment, she said, creates jobs, improves the economy and generates tax revenue. "I believe in long-term investment strategies for Canada and that's the way we can best move forward," she said. Makowski urges voters to closely examine party platforms. While the PPC's leader Maxine Bernier has not been included in national debates, Makowski said it's ironic that the party has more candidates – one in almost every riding – than some of the other parties.

"Some of the polls show that he is doing very well," he said. To Makowski "democracy is super important. We need more diversity of thought and opinion and it's important to allow for diversity of politicians, scientists and community opinion. I appeal to individual intelligence, not emotions." Sheehan said his local record speaks for itself and the plan the Liberals unveiled during its last budget demonstrates the plan that will help end the pandemic and ensure the economy is strong. "The reality is the economy scarring is still there but we are going to heal by investing strategically so we can do well and build back Canada better," he said. "We've shown our support for health care, for long-term care homes, for youth and education, for businesses, charities and not-for-profits." Spina said the Conservatives have a Canada Emergency Preparedness Plan which is important for the country's future to ensure that if a pandemic or elevated risk occurs again a plan is in place to take rapid action to protect people, the economy and mental health.

