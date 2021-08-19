Sault DSSAB project garners interest at annual AMO conference

“There was some big interest in the program and how it is run,” Luke Dufour said. Dufour expected that if the program did get off the ground, and showed some success, other municipalities would follow suit.

Luke Dufour’s vision to help low income earners and families obtain home ownership while increasing property values in a declining neighbourhood may be soon picking up steam in other communities.

Dufour, the chair of the District Social Services Administration Board, and Mike Nadeau, executive director, led a presentation on the one-of-a-kind program at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) virtual conference earlier this week.

“AMO heard about our low income home ownership pilot program and asked us to do a presentation on it,” Dufour told The Sault Star.

The pilot program was launched in 2099 with DSSAB contributing $299,000 to the program and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs kicking in $900,000.

The DSSAB is using the money to purchase four homes with declining property assessments. The properties are renovated by Ontario Works clients participating in programming that sees them learning construction skills and earning a building maintenance construction certificate in partnership with Sault College.

Renovated homes are sold to qualifying buyers who only pay to cover the mortgages and expenses. No down payment is required.

Revenue from home sales help improve another property and the money is recycled to continue the program.

Dufour said he provided the background context to the program that included how he came up with the idea while campaigning for city council in 2016. He added his experience in the construction and housing sector, the desire to improve the downtown and raise property assessments.

The program, the legal documentation and criteria required by applicants and the struggle with Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown were all part of the presentation, he said.