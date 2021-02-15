





Article content Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate continues to fare better than provincial and federal averages. January statistics compiled by the Algoma Workforce Invest Corp., show that unemployment continues to fall and monthly job postings are higher than they were were in January 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault employment numbers ‘positive’ — but may not hold: Official Back to video “The employment numbers continue to look positive for Sault Ste. Marie,” said executive director Jonathan Coulman. “Having said that, we need to keep in perspective that the local numbers are better locally than the rest of the province and country, which could mean we will see similar trends in upcoming months, but hopefully not.” Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate in January 2021 was 5.2 per cent, marking a steady improvement over the last three months. Sault Ste. Marie saw an unemployment high in July of 11.1 per cent. Coulman said that provincial and national numbers remain high, mainly because of reintroduced lockdown measures in large urban centres that have resulted in restaurants, bars and recreational facilities closing their doors.

Article content He notes that Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Force Survey results are based on a three-month rolling average, which means the unemployment rate is an average of past three months. The numbers also show that Sault Ste. Marie’s participation rate has fallen slightly since October, which means fewer people are actively looking for work. Coulman said students beginning their job search wouldn’t appear in the participation activity levels quite yet, but he anticipate those numbers will come in future months and summer job opportunities may be grim for many, he said. “We’re not going to be wide open with COVID this summer, so I think there is going to be a very challenging summer job season ahead,” he said. Sault Ste. Marie’s employment rate continues to rise and fall, a continuing trend for the city since 2006, the data show. The employment rate in January was 60.2 per cent, slightly higher than Canada’s at 58.6 per cent and Ontario’s at 57.7 per cent. “The employment rate has rebounded from a low of 49.2 per cent in May 2020 but fell slightly from a high of 62.9 per cent in November 2020.,” the said. At its low point, 32,600 people were employed in May 2020 and 41,500 at its peak in November. That’s likely as a result of the second lockdown imposed by the provincial government that began Dec. 26. Most noteworthy , employment in the goods-producing sector fell slightly to 10,000, which is still higher than pre-COVID levels and higher than overall employment numbers in 2019.

Article content “Although smaller in terms of total jobs, the relative increase in the sector has driven the overall increase in employment,” he said. Similarly, employment numbers in the services-producing sector have also increased to 30,5000, from a low of 25,300 in June, rebounding to pre-COVID levels. Job postings included many for the health-care sector, including personal support workers, registered practical nurses, outreach workers and support workers.

Others included security guards, sales associates, general labourers, customer service representatives and software support technicians. Coulman said jobs range from full- and part-time posts to contract positions. He said while health-care jobs are always in demand, the pandemic has increased that, especially with regulations that only allow PSW’s and others to work only at one location. “I think what you’re seeing is that because those types of jobs have been limited to people working at one location, it’s really opened up the demand, but I don’t think you’re going to see that need go away,” he said. While security positions have also opened up and were not on the radar in 2019, he said he expects that trend to continue for some time, too. “From my perspective, I think these jobs are here to stay,” he said. While there has been some rebound, Coulman cautions that this may not be the beginning of a full recovery. “As the economic realities and impacts of the COVID measures take hold, it will be a long time before our economies get back to pre-pandemic levels,” he said in his report.

Article content He cautions that Sault Ste. Marie doesn’t have large-scale restaurants and bars like Toronto, where many found themselves out of work as those places were forced to close. “Our restaurants were able to adapt with takeout and curbside pick-up, and that has helped keep people employed. We haven’t seen that great loss of employment, which means we’re not going to see huge numbers on the rebound front in months to come,” he said. He also warned that some businesses may not feel the full brunt of the pandemic for months. “It may take some employers and businesses time to feel the impact or long-term effects or adapt their new business models and business plans,” he said.

