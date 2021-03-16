





Article content Sault Ste. Marie is to be formally be designated a Foreign Trade Zone Point (FTZ) Tuesday. Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Sault MP Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary secretary for FedNor, say the designation will bolster Sault Ste. Marie’s position as a great place to do business, create jobs and invest. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault lands Foreign Trade Zone Point designation Back to video It’s a designation Sheehan, the city’s economic development division and city council have been working on for some time. Sault Ste. Marie will be the first FTZ Point in Northern Ontario and one of 15 in Canada, Joly said in a telephone interview with The Sault Star. “This shows the capacity of the mayor, of the economic development office and all of city council, working together with us and showing leadership,” Joly said. “It will also help businesses in the Sault who export to other markets and help foreign investment in the Sault and in the end it will create jobs.”

Article content Strategically located at the heart of the Great Lakes, Sault Ste. Marie is ideally situated to foster trade between Canada and the U.S., two countries with the largest two-way trading relationship in the world, Joly said. Boasting land, rail, air and seaway entry points, this major transportation hub offers unparalleled access to global markets, including more than 60 million consumers within 800 kilometres. The designation will help spur trade and enhance Sault Ste. Marie’s position as a multi-modal transportation hub, Joly said. The designation will mean Sault Ste. Marie business and industry will have expert advice at their fingertips to help them make strategic decisions. It will be important to the local steel industry and the supply chain surrounding it, she said. “This will be a one stop shop to help and provide the expertise needed on any potential duties or trade issues,” she said. “This expertise is recognized in terms of Canada but we need to do more in terms of exports and also to get our fair share of the American market.” It will also be more attractive to business and foreign direct investment by offering a single point of access to resources and information relating to programs that relieve duties, tariffs and taxes for businesses engaged in importing and exporting. FedNor played a key role in helping to assess and engage with city partners to achieve the FTZ Point designation and will continue to play a role as it is established, she said.

Article content Joly said we all know that the Canadian economy has suffered as a result of the pandemic and the FTZ will help streamline processes and help businesses bounce back. “We’ve helped them since the beginning through a number of measures . . . but this is another way to help for the long run to change the business culture in the Sault,” better positioning the city for a post-pandemic recovery, she said. The process will offer a single point of access for Sault Ste. Marie businesses that have a specialty in understanding how duty works in other countries, along with negotiated treaties. The specialized staff will be funded through FedNor through the city’s economic development office. “(MP) Terry Sheehan played a key role through the application process and advocated strongly for this designation,” she said. The key now is to educate the business community and provide the information to help their businesses and industries grow. “We’ve seen this in other places, other communities, but with the willingness of people in the Sault to export and increase businesses, change will happen,” she said. “This reduces red tape and increases efficiencies.” Joly said she understands there are issues with the supply chain as a result of the pandemic, but added she believes this investment will help bridge that gap and help with economic recovery. The designation wouldn’t have been possible without all stakeholders coming to the table, including the city, economic development division, the Chamber of Commerce, the Sault Ste. Marie Airport, and the Bridge Authority, she said.

Article content “For all these parties to come together under one hat to make this happen and show leadership is so rare. It’s a strength,” she said. City council received a report almost a year ago that concluded that designating Sault Ste. Marie as a FTZ Point would enhance international trade and investment opportunities. Council passed a resolution showing its support to obtaining the designation from the federal government and gave the nod to the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp. to continue exploring options for the designation. An official designation provides additional benefits for a community that include becoming a focal point for international trade, strengthening trade opportunities for existing businesses in the region and attracting new businesses and investment. There are currently 14 other FTZ Points in Canada with two in Ontario – Windsor-Essex and Niagara region. The designation enhances federal services and becomes part of an economic marketing brand. It’s expected the designation will also help strengthen and diversify the Sault’s economic base, taking advantage of its strategic location. If Sault Ste. Marie’s application is successful, a working group of government officials and business leaders would create a “one-window” access point for companies in the specific Foreign Trade Zone Point. Hollingsworth said the regional relationship agreement inked in 2014 with Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Michigan’s Chippewa County would also help to brand, or market, the region as a FTZ Point.

Article content The designation would align with work currently underway by Invest Sault Ste. Marie and help companies grow their business across North America, he said. Value-added manufacturing is often attracted to these key zoning points and the designation often attracts new business or manufacturers in targeted areas, he said. Hollingsworth said the EDC has completed much of the behind-the-scenes work over the past two years, including the bulk of a business-case report. “Our next steps are to finalize some of the business-case information and present that through FedNor, Industry Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, who will make the determination whether we get the designation or not,” Hollingsworth said. “We’re at the tail end of the race. We’re almost good to go.” It’s recommended that a working group be developed through the Economic Development Corp., to include federal, provincial and municipal government officials, from appropriate departments and agencies, business leaders, Chamber of Commerce and boards of trade along with key service providers. Hollingsworth said the group would work together to enhance and grow opportunities that come through Sault Ste. Marie. “That’s the whole purpose of the committee,” he said. The request to council is for support only, not financial backing, he said. Hollingsworth couldn’t say why more communities are not seeking similar designations, but added the city’s border location and regional partnership with Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is key to growing the binational relationship and increase collaboration between the communities in order to benefit the region. He said he hopes that if the designation is submitted within the next month, a response will be received by summer. “This really lines up with the Invest Sault Ste. Marie work we’ve done and it bolsters that work. It’s a good tool to have and it enhances resources what we have from the federal government and it’s not a high-ticket item. It just makes sense,” Hollingsworth said.

