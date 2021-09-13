Sault police lay impaired driving charge

A man was charged Saturday after police responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the area of St. Georges Avenue at around 8:25 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle matching the description of the report, parked and running, in a parking lot in the 300 block of the avenue.

Police say the saw the accused asleep behind the wheel of the running vehicle and were able to wake the man up and, upon speaking with him, developed grounds to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

The accused was arrested and later provided breath samples into an approved device, registering fail results.

Daniel Caruso, 39, is charged with impaired driving – alcohol and/or drugs and impaired driving – blood alcohol concentration (80+).

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.