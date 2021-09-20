Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma votes 2021: Live coverage of local races and live results from all ridings at www.saultstar.com

Article content

It’s election night and The Sault Star’s team of multimedia journalists has you covered.

Reporters will be keeping close tabs on local races in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma Monday night before and after the polls close, while keeping an eye on ridings in the rest of Northeastern Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma votes 2021: Live coverage of local races and live results from all ridings at www.saultstar.com Back to video

Visit our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SaultStar, for updates, links to local and national stories and discussion, and keep checking our website, https://www.saultstar.com/, for full election coverage tonight and throughout the rest of the week.

And follow our coverage tonight on Twitter. @SaultStar. Our team will be using the hash tag #saultvotes 2021.