Sault Ste. Marie businesses receive $1.8 million in funding to aid restart
Romano said the funding provided to the 109 businesses in Sault Ste. Marie ranges between $15,000 and $25,000 per business, marking a significant contribution to help struggling businesses.
Article content
Small businesses in Sault Ste. Marie have received more than $1.8 million in funding from the province’s Northern Ontario Recovery Program, says Sault MPP Ross Romano.
Advertisement
Article content
Romano said he understands the last 18 months has been trying for all Ontarians, but especially small business owners who have been forced to close their doors, implement measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, invest in PPE and other measures to protect their employees and customers.
Sault Ste. Marie businesses receive $1.8 million in funding to aid restart Back to video
“This has been a struggle for so many. It’s been difficult with individual business owners, wondering if you can keep your business open,” he said Tuesday during a press conference at the Roberta Bondar Pavilion.
Romano said the funding provided to the 109 businesses in Sault Ste. Marie ranges between $15,000 and $25,000 per business, marking a significant contribution to help struggling businesses.
Romano thanked his colleague, MPP Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Mines, for processing applications “in incredibly fast time” to ensure businesses received the money when they needed it most.
The funding has been used to purchase PPE, install safety equipment, renovations and new construction.
The Marconi Cultural Event Centre used $25,000 of funding to convert its buffet-style restaurant into a pod-style dining room with partitions, spaced seating and floor markings, while Loplop Lounge used its $24,300 to renovate and purchase equipment to expand its takeout operations and develop its website to accommodate online orders.
NORP was established as a short-term program to help businesses across northern Ontario adjust to the impacts of COVID-19. Applications were accepted until November 20, 2020, and a total of 1,384 businesses across Ontario received funding.
Advertisement
Article content
Representatives from the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce were not available for comment Tuesday.
And as Ontario emerges from the pandemic and the number of those vaccinated increases, Romano said it is important not to lose the momentum that has been created.
“Our reopening plan is moving forward and is on track, vaccines are going well,” he said.
Romano, now minister of Government and Consumer Services, said the province will continue to monitor and assess the needs of business and continue with its plan to grow employment and make investments across Ontario.
“There are significant opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.
He said he plans to explore better ways to use the province’s real estate assets and find better, more efficient ways to do business.
“We are going to continue to hit the pavement running and proceed with the original momentum we began three years ago and has been accelerated in the past 18 months and we will continue to move forward during the last 12 months of our mandate,” he said.
The Northern Ontario Recovery Program was established as a short-term program to help businesses across Northern Ontario adjust to the impacts of COVID-19.
The program was followed by the new and improved NOHFC programs that support more projects in rural Northern communities and make it easier for more people and businesses to apply.
The programs target existing and emerging markets, provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people and address the skilled labour shortage in the North.