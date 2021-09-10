Federal hopefuls quizzed on host of issues

The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce hosted a three-candidate federal election candidate forum at the Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre on Friday afternoon.

Each of the candidates was given three minutes to make their opening remarks, followed up with a question and answer period, each of the candidates allowed to wrap up their participation with closing remarks.

“I think it was a great event,” Chamber of Commerce president Michael Stone. “First and foremost, all the candidates that were here on Friday were very respectful and I think the process was fantastic.”

Sonny Spina represented the Conservatives, incumbent Terry Sheehan represented the Liberals, Marie Morin-Strom represented the NDP, while People’s Party of Canada representative Kasper Makowski was absent.

Stone emceed the event and asked five complex and multi-faceted questions.

Some of the topics touched upon included: economic recovery; fiscal policy, specifically debt to GDP ratio; Indigenous business and efforts at reconciliation; trade, touching on topics such as exports from China, free trade, American steel and aluminum tariffs, small business exports; and health care, focusing on the delta variant and each party’s plan to get it under control, along with other COVID-19-related issues such as reaching herd immunity and mandatory vaccine options.

The candidates pledged ways to protect the Canadian steel industry from such practices as American tariffs, foreign exports, while aligning with nations who have economic and social relationships with Canada.

“For New Democrats, no tariffs against our steel or aluminum will ever be acceptable,” Morin-Strom said. “As well, Canadian mills and worker continue to be affected by unfair, foreign exports, especially from China, and that’s why we will adopt measures to stabilize the Canadian steel market and protect the sector from predatory practices of foreign producers who are shut out of other markets.”