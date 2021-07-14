The City of Sault Ste. Marie owns about 50 acres of serviced, industrial land that it hopes to sell and bring new advanced manufacturing to the city.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The price of industrial land in Sault Ste. Marie is going up.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault Ste. Marie-owned industrial land price on the rise Back to video

In fact, serviced industrial land is doubling in price.

The city’s director of economic development says industrial land the city owns on Leigh’s Bay Road and at the Yates Industrial Park is under priced.

Currently, the land sells for $25,000 per acre, but based on research and comparative factors, an acre of fully serviced industrial land should be increased to $50,000 per acre to better reflect market values for similar properties elsewhere.

City council accepted the recommendation at its Monday council meeting.

Council learned that the city is involved in some negotiations for some of its available land and original pricing will remain in tact as those negotiations continue.

Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services said adjusting the price point of the land was first discussed late last year after another small parcel of land was sold.

“Our economic development department began looking at rates elsewhere and doing some research to get a benchmark,” Vair told The Sault Star.

Vair said he can’t provide specifics on the negotiations that are currently underway, but if successful, could result in a business expansion for an existing business located in Sault Ste. Marie.

In 2001 the city embarked upon an industrial land development strategy that created pockets of industrial property to help attract and diversify its economy.