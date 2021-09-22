Sault Ste. Marie voter turnout reflects national average

38,481 of 66,121 registered electors – 58.2 per cent – cast their ballots. That number does not include the approximate 1,900 mail-in ballots received that are still being counted

Sault Ste. Marie’s voter turnout in Monday’s federal election was on par with the national average.

Article content

Early indications from advanced polls suggested voter turnout may be brisk, with a little more than 8,800 casting ballots before election day. But, in the end, the turnout was similar to the last two elections.

Nationally, Elections Canada data state 59.52 per cent of registered electors from across Canada exercised their democratic right and cast a ballot.

The 2019 election resulted in a 67 per cent turnout, the 2015 election 68.3 per cent.

In Sault Ste. Marie, 38,481 of 66,121 registered electors – 58.2 per cent – cast ballots. That number does not include the approximate 1,900 mail-in ballots received that are still being counted.

In 2019, 41,700 voters went to the polls in Sault Ste. Marie and, in 2015, 43,757 people cast ballots.

Some early reports suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic may result in a lower voter turnout or, alternatively, mail-in ballots would increase.

Some lineups at polling stations – including those in Prince Township – may also have dissuaded some from waiting to vote.

A number of votes may have been lost because students living away from home while attending post-secondary school were not given an option to vote on campus, leaving them with the mail-in ballot option only.

In the final tally, the Liberal minority government will see virtually the same makeup as that prior to this election call.

Critics, including the opposition parties, chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling an election during the pandemic while Trudeau countered that government wasn’t working and he wanted Canadians to choose which party had the best plan to move Canada out of the pandemic and into strong economic recovery.