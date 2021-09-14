Sault Sunrise: Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions
To help get you closer to the heart of the community, we will be introducing a fun feature to the Sault Sunrise newsletter called Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions. What better way to bring you closer to the community than getting to know the Soo-lebrities who make this place truly special. These questions will help us get to know these celebrities on a personal level. Today we will be getting to know Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rory Ring a little bit better.
Q: What makes Sault Ste. Marie feel like home?
A: The people are welcoming friendly and open.
Q: It’s Friday night after a long week. What is the first thing you do after work?
A: Lean back in my chair, close my eyes and clear my mind.
Q: If you were able to change one thing about Sault Ste. Marie, what would it be?
A: We need more entrepreneurs.
Q: Where is your go-to coffee spot?
A: My kitchen
Q: What is your favourite donut?
A: Don’t eat donuts
Q: What genres of music do you like best?
A: Blues
Q: Where is your favourite place to go in the city when you need time for yourself?
A: The backyard to BBQ
Q: Do you speak more than one language?
A: English and bad English
Q: Where was the last place you travelled to outside of Ontario?
A: Mexico
Q: Are you a cat person or a dog person?
A: Both
Q: What is your favourite restaurant in town?
A: Georgie’s Shawarma
Q: What is your favourite movie?
A: Fifth Element
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
A: Chile or Portugal
Q: Did you travel to The Voyageur for an apple fritter this summer?
A: No, but I sent family friends there
Q: Do you have a hidden talent that might surprise people?
A: Love to cook
Q: If you didn’t do what you do for a living, would you have chosen a different career path?
A: Celebrity Chef
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?
A: New Zealand
Q: What is one of your earliest memories of Sault Ste. Marie?
A: Thorne Island
Q: What’s one thing you want to do one day that you haven’t?
A: Finish renovating my house
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
A: Time travel