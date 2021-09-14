Sault Sunrise: Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions

To help get you closer to the heart of the community, we will be introducing a fun feature to the Sault Sunrise newsletter called Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions. What better way to bring you closer to the community than getting to know the Soo-lebrities who make this place truly special. These questions will help us get to know these celebrities on a personal level. Today we will be getting to know Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rory Ring a little bit better.

Q: What makes Sault Ste. Marie feel like home?

A: The people are welcoming friendly and open.

Q: It’s Friday night after a long week. What is the first thing you do after work?

A: Lean back in my chair, close my eyes and clear my mind.

Q: If you were able to change one thing about Sault Ste. Marie, what would it be?

A: We need more entrepreneurs.

Q: Where is your go-to coffee spot?

A: My kitchen

Q: What is your favourite donut?

A: Don’t eat donuts

Q: What genres of music do you like best?

A: Blues

Q: Where is your favourite place to go in the city when you need time for yourself?

A: The backyard to BBQ

Q: Do you speak more than one language?

A: English and bad English

Q: Where was the last place you travelled to outside of Ontario?

A: Mexico

Q: Are you a cat person or a dog person?

A: Both

Q: What is your favourite restaurant in town?

A: Georgie’s Shawarma

Q: What is your favourite movie?

A: Fifth Element

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: Chile or Portugal

Q: Did you travel to The Voyageur for an apple fritter this summer?

A: No, but I sent family friends there

Q: Do you have a hidden talent that might surprise people?

A: Love to cook

Q: If you didn’t do what you do for a living, would you have chosen a different career path?

A: Celebrity Chef

Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?

A: New Zealand

Q: What is one of your earliest memories of Sault Ste. Marie?

A: Thorne Island

Q: What’s one thing you want to do one day that you haven’t?

A: Finish renovating my house

Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

A: Time travel