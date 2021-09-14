Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Sault Sunrise: Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions

Danielle Dupuis
Sep 14, 2021  •  2 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Rory Ring, chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce.
Rory Ring, chief executive officer of Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. jpeg, SM

To help get you closer to the heart of the community, we will be introducing a fun feature to the Sault Sunrise newsletter called Sault Ste. Marie Celebrity 20 Questions. What better way to bring you closer to the community than getting to know the Soo-lebrities who make this place truly special. These questions will help us get to know these celebrities on a personal level. Today we will be getting to know Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rory Ring a little bit better.

Story continues below

Q: What makes Sault Ste. Marie feel like home?
A: The people are welcoming friendly and open.

Q: It’s Friday night after a long week. What is the first thing you do after work?
A: Lean back in my chair, close my eyes and clear my mind.

Q: If you were able to change one thing about Sault Ste. Marie, what would it be?
A: We need more entrepreneurs.

Q: Where is your go-to coffee spot?
A: My kitchen

Q: What is your favourite donut?
A: Don’t eat donuts

Q: What genres of music do you like best?
A: Blues

Q: Where is your favourite place to go in the city when you need time for yourself?
A: The backyard to BBQ

Q: Do you speak more than one language?
A: English and bad English

Q: Where was the last place you travelled to outside of Ontario?
A: Mexico

Q: Are you a cat person or a dog person?
A: Both

Q: What is your favourite restaurant in town?
A: Georgie’s Shawarma

Q: What is your favourite movie?
A: Fifth Element

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
A: Chile or Portugal

Q: Did you travel to The Voyageur for an apple fritter this summer?
A: No, but I sent family friends there

Q: Do you have a hidden talent that might surprise people?
A: Love to cook

Q: If you didn’t do what you do for a living, would you have chosen a different career path?
A: Celebrity Chef

Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live?
A: New Zealand

Q: What is one of your earliest memories of Sault Ste. Marie?
A: Thorne Island

Q: What’s one thing you want to do one day that you haven’t?
A: Finish renovating my house

Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
A: Time travel

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers