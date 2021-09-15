Sault unemployment rate above national average

The numbers represent an increase from a recent low of 6.5 per cent in June, but still lower than a high of 11.1 per cent noted in July 2020, the statistics show.

Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate has risen to above the national and provincial average.

Statistics produced by the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp., show that Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate in August was 8.1 per cent, slightly higher than the national rate of 7.1 per cent and Ontario’s rate of 7.6 per cent.

“The national and provincial rates also spiked due to COVID restrictions, but have remained fairly consistent over recent months,” he said.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Force Survey results are based on a three-month rolling average, which means the unemployment rate is an average of the previous three months’ rates.

Jonathan Coulman, executive director of AWIC, said Sault Ste. Marie’s participation and employment rates continue to be more than 10 per cent lower than the provincial and national rates.

“Since both the Participation and Employment Rates are based on the overall population (aged 15 and above), the lower rates are mainly attributable to the fact that Sault Ste. Marie has a relatively older population and more people out of the workforce (retired),” he said.

The data also show that, by comparing, the rates by age groups, participation and employment for the working aged population – 25 to 54 year olds – is in line with provincial and national numbers.

Overall employment fell to 32,700 jobs in August. A high of 41,500 was recorded in November 2020.