Sault will see advantages with Foreign Trade Zone Point: Officials The designation has been in the making for years and Sheehan said he's proud that Sault Ste. Marie will be the first FTZ Point in Northern Ontario and one of 15 in Canada.

Article content A Foreign Trade Zone Point (FTZ) designation will “put Sault Ste. Marie light years ahead of other areas in the world competing for the same jobs we are all competing for,” said Sault MP Terry Sheehan. It was 2016 when Sheehan first heard about the FTZ Point designations and how area businesses and industries were advocating for such. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault will see advantages with Foreign Trade Zone Point: Officials Back to video Now, it is a reality and something that has come to fruition. Sault Ste. Marie has formally been designated a Foreign Trade Zone Point (FTZ). Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and Sault MP Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary secretary for FedNor, say the designation will bolster Sault Ste. Marie’s position as a great place to do business, create jobs and invest. The designation has been in the making for years and Sheehan said he’s proud that Sault Ste. Marie will be the first FTZ Point in Northern Ontario and one of 15 in Canada. “We are a natural gateway with our largest trading partner and we have perfect timing on this,” Sheehan told The Sault Star.

Article content Perfect timing, that is, because Sheehan, who is also a member of the federal government’s trade committee, said Canada has newly inked trade agreements with the United States, the European trade committee, Asia and the U.K. which create additional opportunities for businesses and industries of all sizes. “It’s perfect timing with the work that this government has done and I’ve been part of with securing all those free trade agreements that provide additional opportunities for businesses in Sault Ste. Marie and new ones who want to set up here,” he said. “Canada is the only G7 country with free trade agreements with all other countries.” The city’s long-time, multi-modal transportation plan has been in pace for a number of years and will also draw new attention to direct investment by companies in other countries that want to take advantage of Sault Ste. Marie’s location and the free trade agreements, Sheehan said. “This is another tool that puts Sault Ste. Marie on the map as we build back better following this pandemic and helps create more good, middle-class paying jobs.” In addition, the FTZ Point designation will bring new money in the community and help the city increase its economic base. The designation will mean Sault Ste. Marie business and industry will have expert advice at their fingertips to help them make strategic decisions. It will be important to the local steel industry and the supply chain surrounding it, Joly said.

Article content “I’m pleased Minister Joly helped me get this project past the finish line,” Sheehan said. Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said Sault Ste. Marie has worked hard to create competitive advantages for business and this designation distinguishes the city from others. “Now we have to action it and we will action it” to help business going forward, he said. Provenzano said “this will help internal businesses and external businesses that want to get into the import/export markets. . . I see it only as an upside for us.” He noted that as the community exits the pandemic it will need to build back its economy and recover over the next little while and this will help achieve those goals. Tom Vair, the city’s deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, said the designation is great news for the city and something it has been striving for for some time. “It’s another tool that we can use to highlight our key strengths in economic development,” he said. The uncongested border, the opportunities for growth, the quality of life and now the FTZ Point designation, will be used by the economic development division to further market the Sault. Vair said the city will target the advanced manufacturing sector and industries that will complement the city’s existing industries for growth. It will also continue to attract new industries to diversify the economy and bring new jobs to Sault Ste. Marie, he said. The energy and IT sectors are prime areas to target, both of which are in a growth mode.

Article content Vair said he anticipates that city staff will be involved to help organize the task force around the FTZ Point designation and market that factor throughout the community and beyond. “It hasn’t been finalized yet how staff will work with the expertise of the federal government but we are going to make the most of this great opportunity,” he said. It’s also important that existing businesses understand what the designation means and take advantage of programs available. “We’ve also worked with Sault Michigan in the past and I believe we can really increase our opportunities across the border,” he said. Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring said the designation will have several benefits for businesses. These include reducing costs, increasing competitiveness and develop public-private partnerships and help them grow. “This is an opportunity to develop and plug in the supply chain and explore ways to build a strong national economy,” he said. “The business community has to be prepared to grab an opportunity like this.” Sheehan agrees. He said the IT sector is looking at moving away from large urban centres like those in the GTA and Sault Ste. Marie has the infrastructure it needs to do just that. With the energy sector expansion into areas like electric vehicles, there are a number of areas the city can market for new industry, he said.

