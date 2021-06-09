Sault's employment numbers on par with province, national stats
Sault Ste. Marie's employment statistics are trending similar to the national and provincial averages.
Employment numbers for Sault Ste. Marie and area continue to hold steady despite the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions.
The summer months, usually a period of higher employment, sees job postings remain strong.
Sault's employment numbers on par with province, national stats
It’s anticipated that as COVID restrictions ease, there will be pent-up demand for local businesses and unemployment rate should fall in the coming months as it did in 2020, said Jonathan Coulman, executive director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp.
Unemployment rose in May but remains relatively low at 7.8 per cent, but are still significantly lower than a high of 11.1 per cent recorded in July 2020.
Prior to the start of the pandemic, Sault Ste. Marie’s unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent, and then climbed significantly with COVID-19.
That’s online with Ontario’s 9.3 per cent and Canada’s 8.2 per cent unemployment rates.
Coulman notes that the national and provincial rates also spiked due to COVID and have been recovering steadily over the past 3 months, but have risen as a result of the latest restrictions in March.
Sault Ste. Marie’s Labour Force Survey results are based on a three-month rolling average which means the unemployment rate is an average of the previous three months’ rates. This can delay the real time changes to the rates appearing in the monthly rates, he notes in his report.
The statistics also show that participation and employment rates have decreased in recent months, something Coulman says is normal for this time of year.
“We should expect to see the levels of participation and employment start to climb in the coming months as we move into the summer months,” he said.
Participation rate includes the number of people working, or actively looking for work.
The overall levels of employment have fallen as well, but Coulman attributes this to the lower employment numbers in goods-producing occupations (manufacturing and construction), which is typical for the first part of the year.
He expects those employment levels to climb in the coming months.
The data also shows that Sault Ste. Marie’s employment rate in April 2021 was 54.6 per cent, slightly below Ontario’s 58.3 per cent and Canada’s 59.4 per cent.
However, the employment rate has rebounded from a low of 49.2 per cent in May 2020. The statistics show a high employment rate of 62.9 per cent in November, 2020.
Job wise, overall employment in Sault Ste. Marie fell slightly to 36,500 jobs in January from a high of 41,500 in November 2020. Over the past 20 years the average level of employment is 36,700.
For those looking for employment, jobs are available.
The statistics show that online job postings have increased significantly since February.
A consistent demand for healthcare, essential retail an delivery related occupations remaining high.
Seasonal and summer work postings are also high, including for jobs in the construction sector.
Postings for teaching related occupations made the top 10 as tutoring platforms and school boards outside of the region are looking for resources to teach/support online learning.