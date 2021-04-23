School calendars set for 2021-22

English and French school boards across the region have modified their 2021-22 school year calendar.

Algoma District School Board (ADSB), Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO) and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB)have approved the modified School Year Calendar.

The 2021-2022School Year Calendar will be the same for all English and French-language schools and all public and Catholic school boards in the Algoma and Sudbury Districts.

The schedule is as follows:

▪CSC Nouvelon staff begin on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

▪ADSB, CSPGNO and HSCDSB staff begin on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

▪CSC Nouvelon students begin classes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

▪ADSB, CSPGNO and HSCDSB students begin classes on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

▪The Christmas holiday schedule is set from December 20to December 31, 2021inclusive.

▪March Break is scheduled from Monday, March 14 to Friday March 18, 2022.

CSC Nouvelon students will also have a board holiday on Friday, March 11, 2022

.▪The last day of classes for students is June 30, 2022.

