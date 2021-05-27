Search continues for wanted man
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service continues to comb the city for a 50-year-old man wanted as part of an investigation into the death of a woman earlier this month in the 100 block of James Street.
Police are giving few details about the search for Jerry Leveille, whom they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
“Officers are actively looking to locate him into custody,” police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told the Sault Star Thursday.
Police first identified Leveille as a person of interest Tuesday. He is wanted for the following offences:
— Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
— Unauthorized possession of a weapon;
— Knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon;
— Possession of a loaded firearm;
— Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.
The victim and accused were known to each other, police say.
“We do not believe this is a random act,” Louttit said. “It’s our belief that the wanted individual is known to the people who were involved in this.”
Police would not say Thursday if they believe Leveille is still in the area, nor would they disclose the degree of public assistance they’ve received since Tuesday.
“Hopefully officers are able to locate him soon and be able to shed a little more light on the investigation,” said Louttit, adding other police agencies have been notified as part of routine procedure.
“And if they end up coming into contact with the individual, they know (he’s) wanted by our service, as well.”
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was called to the 100 block of James Street on the morning of May 17. A dead female was found.
Police did not release the victim’s name or the specific location where she was found. Neighbours identified her as Charlotte, but did not know her surname.
She lived above Al’s Pub for about a year.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Leveille is urged to call 911. The public is asked not to approach the man.
Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.