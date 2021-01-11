Search warrant yields 4 arrests

Article content
Four face a spate of charges after police carried out a search warrant Sunday in the east end of the city.
As part of an ongoing investigation, police report they developed grounds to believe a stolen firearm was in a residence in the 500 block of Shannon Road. At 12:28 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the residence. Once inside, police report they located and arrested the four accused.
Police say a subsequent search of the residence located a .22 calibre rifle, 27.77 grams of suspected fentanyl, 18.88 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and $3,780 of Canadian currency. The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $15,773.
Steven Boissoneau, 43, is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm obtained by commission of an offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breach of recognizance. He was held for bail court.