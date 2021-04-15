





Self-isolation support offered through federal government program Sault MP Terry Sheehan said the funding comes from a $100 million program established by the federal government's Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites program. Photo by Sault Star File Photo

Article content The federal government is providing $336,000 in funding to the District Social Services Administration Board of Sault Ste. Marie to operate a safe voluntary isolation site. The funding will be used for up to eight hotel/motel rooms to accommodate COVID positive individuals or those who may need to self-isolate and can’t do so in their existing residences. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Self-isolation support offered through federal government program Back to video “We know COVID-19 spreads easily when individuals can’t self-isolate,” said Sault MP Terry Sheehan during a virtual announcement Thursday on behalf of federal Minister of Health and MP Patty Hajdu. Individuals, who find themselves in this position, will be connected with DSSAB, and arrangements will be made at a local hotel/motel. Mike Nadeau, CEO of the DSSAB, said all personal protection equipment and precautions will be taken to ensure a safe transport to the location for the individual to safely and comfortably self isolate. All meals and discretionary items will be provided and the individual will receive proper supports throughout the isolation period.

Article content “We will provide the supports until the isolation period ends and the individual can exit safely,” Nadeau said. The partnership with the Health Canada funding includes DSSAB, APH, the United Way and Pauline’s Place. The rooms will be available to anyone in the community who qualifies and requires to self isolate and can’t do so in their own residence. That may include individuals in multi-generational homes, young persons or students sharing a residence or perhaps someone who was required to travel out of the region or country and now required to self-isolate. “This is not geared to our homeless population. This targets those who are over housed or don’t have the capacity to self isolate within their current (living) structure,” Nadeau said. Sheehan said the funding comes from a $100-million program established by the federal government’s Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites program. The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites program was designed by the Canadian government to directly support municipalities and health regions that are at risk of community transmission. “This funding, to operate a voluntary isolation centre in our region, will increase our ability to support residents of Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District when they cannot properly self-isolate at home,” Sheehan said. Nadeau said the problem is not new, but funding provided to date through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has been stretched to the limits.

Article content “Now we have a proper, fully funded strategy,” he said. Mayor Christian Provenzano said that with the variants of concern spreading across the country, “it is paramount that everyone follows public health advice and that all levels of government work together to provide people with the resources needed and in accordance with it.” APH’s medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo urged the community to continue to follow health care guidelines and stay home under the current shutdown legislation. She reminds the community that all indoor gatherings are prohibited and masks should be worn in public places.

