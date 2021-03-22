Article content

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan has been reappointed to his current position as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor).

Sheehan called the reappointment an honour.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sheehan reappointed Parliamentary Secretary Back to video

“I look forward to continuing my work with Minister Melanie Joly in supporting businesses, workers, organizations, and communities across Northern Ontario. Through our Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, FedNor has invested more than $71 million in support of nearly 1,000 small businesses and organizations which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Liberals says that over the past year, parliamentary secretaries have worked closely with their respective cabinet ministers to support Canada’s ongoing COVID-19 response – from securing vaccines to helping Canadians pay their bills and put food on the table, and ensuring businesses keep their doors open.