Sheehan says government on track to get Canadians vaccinated

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 21, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A pharmacy worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Matthew Manor/KHSC

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan says the federal government has laid out a thorough plan that will ensure all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be by the end of September.

“Every single Canadian will have a vaccine and I encourage Canadians to get it,” he said.

Sheehan said the federal Liberals have developed an aggressive goal, which will reach fruition by making the vaccines available and rolling them out to the provinces and territories, which are prioritizing them within their jurisdictions.

“We have made a commitment to continue to roll out the vaccines, and we have secured a number of memorandum of understandings and agreements with a number of companies,” he said. “Our portfolio has the most vaccines secured per capital.”

The Canadian government has come under fire in the past week after it was announced that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines scheduled for Canada will be shortchanged in the coming weeks and that the country will only get about half of its expected doses by the end of the month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly said that the delay is temporary and the vaccine distribution schedule for the first quarter of this year is not changing.

Sheehan said some critics hadn’t expected any vaccines in 2021.

“We’ve proved them wrong,” he said.

But until Canadians are immunized and the vaccines have had a chance to work, Sheehan encourages people to continue to follow public health advice. That includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask in public, especially if minimum distances of six feet can’t be met, wash hands frequently and stay at home and get tested if feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, provincially, the Ontario government issued another press release Thursday reminding Ontarians of the stay-at-home order.

“We are asking everyone to help contain this deadly virus by simply staying home as much as possible and following the public health guidelines,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We know people have made tremendous sacrifices so far during this pandemic, but with vaccines now available, there is hope that we will soon be able to return to a normal life. But until everyone is immunized, please stay home, stay safe and save lives.”

The message came as the province said it is working with transportation agencies and using tools like provincial network signs and transit communications systems to reiterate messages to stay at home.

The messaging is geared towards drivers and transit passengers such as GO Transit, Ontario Northland, intercommunity buses and ferries.

“The health and well-being of Ontarians is our top priority. That’s why we have taken urgent action to introduce additional public health measures in response to the new spikes in COVID-19 cases,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and Minister of Health. “Under these measures, everyone across the province must stay home to limit contact with those outside of their household and stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

In Ontario, vaccine distribution priority has been to long-term care homes and health care workers mostly in the golden horseshoe, with some vaccines distributed to remote First Nations communities.

As of Jan. 19, Ontario has distributed more than 226,000 doses of the vaccine.

Locally, Algoma Public Health statistics show that since the pandemic began, 81,156 tests have been administered with 149 confirmed with COVID.

Currently there are 28 active cases in the community.

One individual has died.

For the past two weeks, there have been more then 3,000 tests administered across Algoma, with more than 2,000 tests administered in Sault Ste. Marie and area during that same period of time.

The number of tests administered is still slightly below the high testing numbers of mid-September.

Since September, on average in Sault Ste. Marie and area, there are between 1,100 and 1,600 tests administered weekly.