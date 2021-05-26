





Former Sault Star correspondent Shirley Mills remembered as role model, mentor

Article content WAWA — “I want to be just like her when I grow up.” That’s what Wawa resident Johanna Rowe said to herself a few years ago when she saw the almost 80-year-old Shirley Mills jogging along a local trail. Mills, an active Wawa historian, never let her age slow her down very much. So those who knew her were shocked to hear of Mills’s recent cancer death. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Shirley was such a bonus for Wawa’ Back to video She was 83. Mills’s great enthusiasm for life and tremendous energy inspired her to embrace many passions. Besides being an historian, writer, outdoor enthusiast, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she loved to share her stories. As a district correspondent for the Sault Star, she often had that opportunity. “Shirley Mills did a great job for the Sault Star,” says district editor Jeffrey Ougler. “She was always reliable and open to suggestions. She did a lot of feature stories and photos, but occasionally wrote hard news pieces, which can be difficult, especially if stories prove unflattering for their subjects.”

Article content Rowe, a noted Wawa historian and author herself, also admired Mills’s literary efforts. In an email she commented on the influence Mills had on her work. “Shirley was a bit of a mentor for me when it came to writing a column for the Sault Star and book projects I had on the go,” she said. “Shirley’s zest for life and love of Lake Superior and its nature was contagious.” Shirley Mills was born in Rouyn Noranda, Que., in 1938. In the early 1960s her romantic initiation to Lake Superior began when she visited her parents in Michipicoten Harbour. At the time, Michipicoten Harbour hummed with activity. The harbour, a secluded stretch of sandy shore tucked into the north shore of Michipicoten Bay, was a vital transportation link for the iron ore mines in Wawa. An Algoma Central Railway line connected the Harbour to the mines and the Algoma Central Railway ships hugged the huge docks where conveyor belts filled their holds with ore for the Algoma Steel plant in Sault Ste Marie. Workers were everywhere and a good cook was invaluable. Mills’s mother, Velma Peters, cooked on the ACR boats and her father, Percy Peters, cooked for the ACR train crew. One evening, at a dinner at her parent’s lodgings in the harbour, Shirley met Ken Mills. That was it. Shirley’s adventurous spirit had found its place. In 1964 they married and Ken and Shirley began their adventure. As the years unfolded, with sons, Derek and Spike and a daughter Jacinda, a home in Wawa and a camp in a sheltered spot in Oake’s Cove, which was right next to the Harbour, the family lived an exciting life.

Article content “Lake Superior was the one big connection between my mom and dad,” said Jacinda in a phone interview from her home in Oakville, Ont. “Their jaunts up the lake in their outboard boat were really something for her. They would go looking for some little bay with some little creek that goes to some little lake.” Spike would agree on the importance of the lake for his mom. In the 1970s, Ken and Shirley bought the fish tug, the Lenore. The Lenore was a 45-foot commercial tug that they purchased from a Batchawana, Ont., fisherman. Shirley and Ken fished commercially for several years from Michipicoten Harbour to the Pukaskwa coast, until the quotas became too low to make it worthwhile. In preparation for their fishing venture, Shirley took the power squadron course to learn about navigating on Superior. “She excelled at it,” said Spike from his art studio in Wawa. “She had that gift, that knack, that knowledge of how to read the weather. She was a weather woman. I bet that if she hadn’t settled in the Harbour she would have been a seafarer.” Derek appreciated his mom’s fishing efforts, too. “She could cook the best lake trout fingers ever,” he said in a phone interview. Even after the sale of the Lenore, Shirley remained exceedingly active. She carried a business card that said, “If you want to go for a hike give me a call.” Hiking was a regular part of her day and she often took her grandchildren and the dogs with her. “She had no fear,” said Jacinda. “When mom was about 70 she kayaked solo for 10 days from Pukaskwa Park to Michipicoten Harbour.”

Article content Shirley slowed down a little bit after Ken passed away on March 17, 2018. But she continued to go to the camp in Oake’s Cove, hike and paddle. She also continued to be a part of the Wawa historical scene. “Shirley was a big supporter of Wawa’s rich history and was always fascinated by interesting people and stories that residents would share.” Rowe said. “She loved the Wawa’s Heritage Door project and as a nod to Shirley I included a photo she took for an article she wrote a number of years ago.” Ougler always enjoyed his often extended chats with Mills, who wrote for the Star from 2006 to 2016. But sometimes not so much if a deadline was looming. “Shirley would call and want to chat. And chat. And chat. And I just couldn’t bring myself to be rude. But sometimes, when I was really under the gun, I’d just have to say, ‘Gotta go!’ and hang up. I’d always call Shirley back later and apologize. And she’d just laugh.” Ougler especially appreciated Mills’s “enthusiasm for life,” especially her active, athletic lifestyle. “We’d have wonderful chats about our mutual love of hiking and cross-country skiing,” he said. “She was one of those special seniors who was living proof that aging can be an adventure and not necessarily a drag.” Mills is remembered as a role model, mentor and mother who possessed an adventurous “seafaring” spirit. Her exuberant nature was unique and her memory will continue to be an inspiration. “Shirley was such a bonus for Wawa,” Rowe said.

