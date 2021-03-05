





Article content Honoured, humbled and thankful, are three adjectives that La-Na Fragomeni repeated over and over while she recalls last year’s International Women’s Day event when she became the 2020 recipient of the Athena Award. The award is given to an individual who demonstrates professional excellence, for providing valuable community service and for actively assisting women in the attainment of their professional goals and leadership skills. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Showing confidence, strengths, key to success, says Athena Award winner Back to video “I always have that drive to go forward. I find it very satisfying to have accomplish some of the things I have,” she said. Fragomeni had two nominators for last year’s award. They described the Sault Ste. Marie-raised woman as a person whose community outreach is “second to none.” She thrives on organizing, assisting, planning and getting others involved. With countless volunteer hours behind her belt, Fragomeni has rolled up her sleeves with a number of agencies, fundraisers and community events including the Bandettes All-Girl Drum & Bugle Corps, 24-Hour Relay, the Rotary Club Dragon Boat Festival, Soo Sings for Kids, Crime Stoppers, Sault YMCA, both Sault Ste. Marie school boards, Festival of Trees, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Lions Club, and the United Way.

Article content What was even more special to Fragomeni was that her two nominees had completely separate roles in her life. Sherry Burlinghoff was a fellow marcher with the Bandettes. The two engaged in fundraising efforts together, sat on the board of directors together and worked together in business. Michelle Cecchini, her second nominator, was a newer acquaintance and the two have also worked together on fundraisers and charitable events. “It caught me off guard,” Fragomeni said of the nomination and win in an interview with The Sault Star. “I was thrilled. There were some very deserving nominees and I was awestruck when I was announced the winner.” Fragomeni says the win came with the nomination itself, to be considered for such an honour and recognized with such other deserving recipients. “There have been some pretty phenomenal winners over the years and it was an honour just to be nominated. It was humbling,” she said. Ironically, despite the busy lifestyle Fragomeni has with her career, as a wife, mother and grandmother, things turned around after winning the award. The pandemic began and the city was shut down, limiting the work she could do in the community over the past year. “I’m always open to finding more to do more but it’s about finding a different balance,” she said. “You wear so many different hats but getting out and helping our various charities, I’m a huge believer in giving back to our community,” she said. Fragomeni said she’s been approached to sit on several different boards and participate in different discussions – a few things that are still under the radar – and she’s looking forward to some challenges that may lean more towards career-oriented volunteer activities she’s been invited to help out with.

Article content Fragomeni’s success hasn’t come without its challenges, but those challenges are similar to what women face all the time when working in male-dominated careers, she said. Remaining confident, proving one’s abilities by showcasing her strengths and earning the respect of her peers has been particularly important throughout Fragomeni’s career and volunteer work. “I always try to think outside the box and find a balance where I can effect change and get others to work with me and ensure that we’re working together so everyone feels fulfilled and uses their strengths to showcase their work,” she said. There have been challenges over the years, which has meant working harder than a man to achieve the same result. “You have to prove yourself but, at the end of the day, that fight was the win that showed I was the best person for the job,” she said. In her current career as an advance funeral planner at Arthur’s Funeral Home, Fragomeni said she deals with the topic no one wants to talk about. “I love helping others and protecting families and talking to them, and I think that’s very important,” she said. Fragomeni helps choose this year’s Athena Award winner and, while the winner won’t be identified until Monday’s event, she said there are some fantastic nominees. Fragomeni says she’s grateful for her own role models, who include her mother Betty-Lou Bumbacco, Bandette’s All Girl Drum and Bugle Corp leader Mary Wilson and former businessman and Canadian Tire store owner Paul Dalseg.

Article content Fragomeni received the Paul Dalseg community achievement award three years ago. To young women, Fragomeni’s message is simple: dig deep and stay fresh when things get difficult. “Always be confident and show your worth,” she said. “Never give up, be aware of your strengths and focus on them. Don’t be reactive but make sure you are heard without being confrontational. Every step forward is a step in the right direction.” Fragomeni said she believes that recognition of women and their accomplishments in business helps pave the way for the younger generations and encourages young women to delve into other male-dominated careers. The Women in Business Celebration takes place in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, in recognition of International Women’s Day. The Chamber of Commerce event includes a panel discussion featuring local business and professional women, from a variety of industries, who will share experiences, success stories and advice to help inspire and support business women in Sault Ste. Marie. The panel will include Dr. Laura Stone, a Sault Area Hospital emergency physician, Asima Vezina, president and vice-chancellor of Algoma University, Gail O’Connor, entrepreneur and principal of River Rock Gifts and the Voyageur Lodge and Cookhouse, Erica Hogan, entrepreneur and principal of Hogan’s Homestead. The annual Athena Award recipient will also be presented at the event. The award is given to an individual who demonstrates professional excellence, for providing valuable community service and for actively assisting women in the attainment of their professional goals and leadership skills. Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in more than 500 communities around the world have received the Athena Award.

