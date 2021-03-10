Social Services gets COVID relief funding
The funding is part of the $255 million social services relief fund announced by the provincial government a year ago.
District Social Services Administration Boards in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma are both receiving funding to keep vulnerable people safe during COVID.
The Sault Ste. Marie DSSAB is receiving $1,398,554 and the Algoma District DSSAB is receiving $908,579 in funding.
All the funding is is geared towards protecting residents and staff and help prevent more people from becoming homeless.
It can also be used to acquire motel and hotel spaces to support physical distancing of shelter residents, hire more shelter staff, purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies or add to rent and utility banks.
Sault MPP Ross Romano said in a press release “the work that’s being done on the frontlines in our homeless shelters to stop the spread of the virus and ensure residents have been safe has been phenomenal. This funding will also be helpful to prevent an increase in homelessness in the Sault.”
MPP Vic Fedeli said “our government recognizes that the pandemic has put financial pressures on homeless shelter with an increased demand of services. We are continuing to work with our partners to ensure vulnerable people in our Northern communities are safe.”
“Our government is once again taking immediate action to save lives by responding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some emergency shelters across the province,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This investment will ensure our municipal service managers can keep vulnerable people and shelter workers safe by providing them with the financial ability to take any means necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in shelter spaces.”