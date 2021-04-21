





Article content The province is fishing for some possible murky details about area smelt — and it hopes to net the public’s help. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is collecting smelt for the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) so that smelt in the Canadian waters of Lake Superior can be tested for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminants. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Something fishy going on? Back to video The move, MECP says, was prompted by concerns raised earlier this year by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which, in early 2021, issued its first fish consumption advisory related to PFAS in Lake Superior fish. DNR said routine samples of rainbow smelt collected near the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior had high concentrations of contaminants known as PFAS chemicals. The agency is recommending people not consume more than one meal of smelt per month. “With growing public concern resulting from the publication of Wisconsin’s updated smelt consumption advisory in January, MECP contacted MNRF to co-ordinate the collection of rainbow smelt from the Canadian waters of Lake Superior this spring,” ministry spokesperson Gary Wheeler told the Sault Star.

Article content The ministry further expanded the request to MNRF for rainbow smelt collection this spring to other areas of the Great Lakes, including the North Channel of Lake Huron and St. Mary’s River. DNR said smelt collected last spring and summer contained high levels of the legacy pollutants commonly found in products such as firefighting foam, water repellent fabrics and nonstick cookware. PFAS pollutants have been dubbed “forever chemicals” as they don’t easily break down in the environment. Officials say there is a spate of potential health impacts associated with consumption of PFAS chemicals, such as hypertension and thyroid issues. It’s the term “forever chemicals” that especially irks Joanie McGuffin. “There’s just this feeling of something prevalent and pervasive in the ecosystem,” says Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy’s executive director. “It just feels dirty and it’s everywhere. And that feels like it’s so unseen. “Because you’re looking at an ocean of fresh water, and you think, ‘Even something that big is so affected by what we’ve gone and put in it.’ It’s humbling to think about the effect that humanity had on the largest freshwater lake in the world.” McGuffin said the ministry study could be central to putting the pieces together in pegging any PFAS contaminants in smelts. “From a fisheries standpoint, it is interesting because people catch a lot of smelt,” she told the Sault Star. “So, I guess the opportunity for collecting data around this is really quite an opportunity to find out what is going on.”

Article content Here’s how local anglers can chip in. MNRF is asking smelt anglers to fill a Ziploc bag with 40 to 60 fish from any part of the shore of Lake Superior, and donate them for study. Anglers interested in taking part can contact Kyle Stratton, aquatic ecologist intern for the Upper Great Lakes Management Unit of MNRF, at kyle.stratton@ontario.ca. The province is looking for 40 to 60 whole fish per location varying in sizes from 12 centimetres to the largest size found. Fish should be stored whole and kept in a freezer. COVID restrictions mean participants must hang onto fish a tad longer. Fritz Fischer, an assessment supervisor with the Upper Great Lakes Management Unit, of the MNRF, said field work is “much more difficult to pull off now” with COVID considerations, and contactless pickup is the goal. “We are trying to limit the trips that we are doing,” Fischer told the Sault Star. “(But) if we get a call from someone who is unable to freeze their smelt, or for some other reason would prefer a pickup immediately, then we’ll do that. But we’re trying to limit our travel as much as possible, just like everybody else.” MNRF spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski said the “target” is to obtain 60 smelt from each of the 12 MECP zones along the Canadian side of Lake Superior. “We are asking any smelt anglers – who would like to participate – to keep the smelt in one piece because whole fish are better for contaminant testing,” she told The Sault Star.

Article content For each tributary where smelt are collected, anglers are asked to write in pencil on a paper label the date, name of tributary and number of smelt, and place the label inside the bag with samples. Wheeler said the fish contaminant monitoring program is a long-term effort and, each year, decisions on where sampling occurs are based on a number of considerations, including whether there is a known source of pollution, popularity for angling, potential for fish as a major food source, recreational development, ongoing long-term monitoring and the opportunity to collect fish samples through partnerships and available resources. “Decisions on the type of fish sampled is dependent on the type of fish that inhabit the waterbody and, where known, the type of fish that anglers are targeting for consumption,” he said MECP reports rainbow smelt have been tested from five locations within Lake Superior in Ontario, four locations within Lake Huron including Georgian Bay, four locations within Lake Erie and seven locations within Lake Ontario, including the Niagara River. Smelt were tested for mercury, PCB and, at some locations, pesticides, metals and/or dioxins/furans. Consumption advisories for smelt in the Great Lakes are issued due to elevated levels of mercury, PCB and/or toxaphene. Currently, due the presence of toxaphene in Lake Superior 11 (Goulais Bay area), “zero meals per month” are recommended. At Lake Superior 6 (Nipigon Bay), due to the presence of mercury, eight meals per month for the “general population” and four meals per month for the “sensitive population” are recommended.

Article content Wheeler said levels of PFAS in other fish species, including chinook salmon, lake trout, whitefish and others, in Lake Superior suggest that fish consumption advisories in place for rainbow smelt, due to other contaminants, provide protection from potential harm by PFAS. “As a precautionary measure, the ministry has begun work to delineate any concerns due to PFAS in rainbow smelt in Lake Superior,” he added. McGuffin said she’s never seen a ministry warning recommending zero consumption of smelt for that area, calling it “shocking.” An Easter weekend paddling trip down the Goulais River, during which she noticed low water levels and “washed out” banks, raised questions. “There has been a lot of erosion in the last two years and we just wondered if something has washed out into the river,” she said. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

