Special education staff takes SAHF jackpot

A group of special education staff from the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board won the $148,897.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) July electronic and online 50/50 draw. Their lucky number (U-4181110) was drawn electronically.

Winners included Lorraine Belanger, Joe Chilelli, Nick D’Amato, Chrissy Dewar, Karen Dick, Krystina Drager, Bonnie Dupuis, Lynda Francoeur, Chris Jones, Suzanne Levesque-Tomchak, Sarah Montgomery, Cheryle Palmer, Anna Rendell, Desiree Scornaienchi, Jamie Smith, Kathy Sutherland, Anita Turcotte, Michelle Walsh and Rosanne Zagordo. The 19 winners will split the jackpot, each winning $7,836.71. One member of the group resides in Echo Bay, one in Blind River, two in Elliot Lake and the rest in Sault Ste. Marie.

The group has been purchasing tickets for SAHF 50/50 together for over a year. Anna Rendell has been the leader of their group play, collecting $5 from each team member and purchasing the tickets. “When I got the call that we had won, I set up an emergency video call,” Rendell said. “I wish I would have recorded that one. We couldn’t believe it! We switched our group play to SAHF 50/50 last year to support local healthcare because we all need our hospital. It just made sense. We’ve been supporting through the summer and are excited to keep on supporting through this upcoming school year.”

Tickets for SAHF 50/50’s August draw are on sale now. Over $3.5 million in prizes has been awarded to date.

This month’s early bird draws are on:

— Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. Prize $2,000 cash;

— Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Prize $2,000 cash.

Last month’s early bird winners were Brenda Hayes (U-5293011) and Valarie Alliet (U-2928108). Laura Mason-Lacasse’s (U-1977793) group shared the Auston Matthews signed Adidas Toronto Maple Leafs Blue Pro Jersey and Toronto Maple Leaf merchandise bag with authentic Toronto Maple Leaf gear and accessories donated by Team Jacobs.

SAHF 50/50 tickets can be purchased by anyone 18 and up within Ontario at www.soo5050.ca.