Conservatives will ensure displaced Algoma workers get retrained: Spina

A principle of Canada's parliamentary democracy is that a contract entered into by one government will be honoured by the next government, said Conservative candidate Sonny Spina.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Conservative candidate Sonny Spina says a Conservative government is committed to follow through with the $420 million promised to help Algoma Steel modernize and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are committed to following through with that, 100 per cent,” he told The Sault Star.

The project will be supported with up to $200 million from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) and with an additional, up to $200 million from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie announcing up to $420 million in federal funding to phase out coal-fired steelmaking processes and transform the steelmaker to electric arc furnace steelmaking.

Combined with Ontario’s low-carbon power, Algoma Steel says it will be positioned as the “greenest” producer of flat-rolled steel in Canada, and among the greenest in North America.

The Conservative Party confirms that it will carry on with the project to convert Algoma Steel to environmentally friendly Arc Furnace technology that will reduce emissions at the plant by almost 70%.

Spina said he’s met with the United Steelworkers Local 2251 executive to also lay out a plan that would help displaced steelworkers as a result of the modernization.

Spina said Conservatives will double the apprenticeship job creation tax credit for the next three years to help create more places for apprentices and invest $250 million over the next two years to create the Canada Job Training Fund. That fund will provide grants to organizations for projects that give laid-off workers access to training, including traditionally unrepresented groups.

He said the Conservatives will also create a Working Canadian Training Loan to provide low-interest loans up to $10,000 to those wanting to upgrade their skills to prepare for future jobs.

Spina said the Conservatives will honour the terms of the contract signed by the previous government and will conduct a review working closely with the unions and the Government of Canada.

The review is designed to determine the medium and long-term job losses that may result from the project and what can be done to prepare for and support workers if they lose their jobs, he said.