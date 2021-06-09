Splash pad opens

Article content

It’s time to make a splash!

With the warm weather upon us, the Bellevue Park Splash Pad will open for the season Thursday.

The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public health measures including physical distancing and adhering to social gathering limits must be maintained when using the splash pad, city staff advise.

They also remind users to be courteous and share the space with the community by limiting y our time to ensure others can also use it.

If the splash pad is busy and physical distancing is not possible, some users may be asked to return at a later time.

“We continue to ensure that proper procedures are in place at all facilities. Staff are focused on making the necessary preparations to welcome the community back to its facilities once we are permitted to do so. As with all areas, these preparations include complying with Provincial legislation and with guidance from Algoma Public Health (often requiring APH site inspections),” said Malcolm White, CAO.

The city’s outdoor Manzo and Greco pools will open in early July.

The Bellevue Park concession will open June 17.