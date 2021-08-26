Stakeholder engagement part of city's plan to secure Canada Water Agency

“We're also hearing about the importance of water, which is life, the ties to Indigenous teachings and the importance of developing water practices that are sustainable for agriculture,” said Kathleen Heymans.

A series of community discussions are underway to help understand the community’s perspective of having the federal government’s planned Canada Water Agency located in Sault Ste. Marie.

Stakeholders called to the table include various organizations, Indigenous persons, youth and the community at large.

The discussions are taking place in person (limited capacity) and with online forums this week.

Perspectives can also be shared by completing an online form, available on the city’s website.

The comments, ideas and concern for clean water issues will be incorporated in the city’s pitch to bring the Canada Water Agency to Sault Ste. Marie.

Kathleen Heymans, manger of business development with the city’s economic development division, said the discussions are going very well and generally, the support for hosting the agency in Sault Ste. Marie is there.

“We’re also hearing about the importance of water, which is life, the ties to Indigenous teachings and the importance of developing water practices that are sustainable for agriculture,” she said.

Others have identified the need to include Indigenous teachings in water resources and engage and educate the public on the importance of clean water.

“This information that we’re getting from the consultation sessions will be part of building our proposal to the new federal government,” Heymans said.

She said the federal government has conducted its own consultation processes on clean water, fresh water priorities and has consulted with Indigenous people. Those results have not yet been released.

“There is no process identified yet as to how the federal government will select a location for the Clean Water Agency,” she said.