Stay-at-home message continues as variants increase in Ontario While the Algoma District began reopening Tuesday, area residents are still urged to stay at home as much as possible but continue to support local businesses.

Article content As Sault Ste. Marie and communities across the Algoma District reopen, concern remains about the spread of COVID-19, and now, the spread of the more contagious variants that have been identified across Canada. Mayor Christian Provenzano shares that concern with public health experts. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay-at-home message continues as variants increase in Ontario Back to video Specifically, he’s concerned with how quickly the variants can spread in a community and how even more serious the strains appear to be. The Algoma region has not yet identified the U.K. or African variants in its positive COVID-19 cases, but neighbouring communities including North Bay and Sudbury have. “We need to continue to follow public health guidelines and stay at home with our immediate families as much as we can,” Provenzano told The Sault Star. “I’m concerned with these variants and how quickly the appear to transmit.” The Algoma Public Health region has been given the go-ahead to enter the Yellow – Protect zone of the provincial colour-coded framework, effective Tuesday.

Article content That permits many businesses to open with strict preventative measures in place, including limited capacity indoors. But community spread is still evident in the Sault and across the district, and APH is urging residents to continue to stay at home as much as possible to reduce the risk of spread from all variants. The ongoing public health advice is to continue to avoid social gatherings or visits with those outside an immediate household and avoid travelling between zones except for essential reasons, said Dr. Jennifer Loo, APH medical officer of health. Rory Ring, CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, also advises businesses to continue following health-care protocols. “Our local businesses have done exceptional work to keep their employees and customers safe and they need to continue doing what they have been doing,” Ring said. He said small- and-medium-size businesses, especially those in the retail and restaurant sectors, have been positioning themselves for reopening and can do so with limited capacities. “It’s time for these businesses to re-establish themselves under the new protocols and build back their business,” he said, but added they must do so cautiously. Ring is also calling on the public to continue to support local businesses. “Businesses are counting on the public, our community, to adhere to the public health protocols put in place but to continue to support them. Some may not be able to handle a third wave,” he said.

Article content Provenzano, a small business owner himself, agrees that business owners must continue their vigilance. “I thank all businesses for their efforts and dealing with the challenges they are facing. It’s not easy,” he said. “I also want to recognize the community for meeting those challenges and continuing to maintain public health guidelines.” Health experts are warning that a third wave could mean the spread of the more-serious U.K. variant of COVID-19. “All public health measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission continue to apply to these new variants and need to be applied very rigorously and comprehensively,” Loo said in a release. All long-term care homes and First Nations elder care lodges have now received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The next doses received in the region will be prioritized for long-term care home staff and essential caregivers and highest priority health care workers. Loo said she believes that the region will receive the second doses of the vaccine within the 28-day period for long-term care homes, she recently told The Sault Star. Plans are also being formulated for mass vaccinations across the district once the vaccine becomes more readily available later this spring. APH has said it will follow the provincial prioritization guidelines for the vaccine roll out. APH reminds residents to wear a mask, even if outdoors, stay home if they feel ill and avoid close contact with those they do not live with.

Article content It’s also recommended to keep track of contact with people and places in case a positive COVID test emerges. Provenzano said he’s concerned that the numbers can change very quickly. “As a community we need to keep things simple,” he added. “The rules have been changing frequently and can be confusing but to simply the rules, stay home and minimize social interaction with those who you don’t live with.” He also reminds residents that there are many people struggling with the pandemic, including those having difficulty managing the increased stress levels. “Please be kind and be patient with one another,” he said.

