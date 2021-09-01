Steelworkers scrap all-candidates forum - and more election notes

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The United Steelworkers Local 2251 is scrapping their traditional all-candidates forum for the upcoming federal election.

President Mike DaPrat said COVID protocols and restrictions needed in order to make an all-candidates debate work for steelworkers is just too difficult and complicated.

Traditionally, the steelworkers have offered forums to hear the views of election candidates and, most recently, the participating membership has had an opportunity to vote so the local can determine which candidate it will support.

The federal election is Sept. 20.

Candidates finalized

Elections Canada has finalized candidates for each of the electoral districts.

In Sault Ste. Marie the ballot will contain for names. Kasper Makowski will represent the People’s Party of Canada, Marie Morin-Strom will represent the New Democratic Party, Terry Sheehan will carry the banner for the Liberal Party of Canada and Sonny Spina will run for the Conservative Party of Canada.

All four candidates have been officially confirmed.

Advance polls

Can’t vote on Election Day on Sept. 20?

No problem.

Four advancing voting days have been scheduled by Elections Canada.

Advance voting can take place n Fri. Sept. 10, Sat. Sept. 11, Sun. Sept. 12 and Mon. Sept. 13.

Addresses for polling places will be found on the voter information cards that will be received in the mail.

Those who choose can to vote by mail must complete an application form found on Elections Canada website. Voting kits will be mailed to the individual and must be completed and returned by the deadline.