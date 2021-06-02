Stranded hiker safe

Article content

City police were able to locate a stranded hiker on a trail in the area of Connor Road and Landslide Road on June 1.

Police say the man was able to stay in contact with dispatchers as officers responded. After about two hours officers located him and were able to return him to his vehicle.

The stranded hiker did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police remind hikers to use caution while exploring trails. It is recommended that hikers do not stay off marked and approved trails, only hike o trails suitable to skill level, ensure someone knows your wherabouts and your expected return time and if you have a cell phone, ensure it is fully charged.