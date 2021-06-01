Students ‘told us their stance,’ won some cash

Article content

Six area students will be taking home cash prizes thanks to their submissions to the Remote Learning: Tell Us Your Stance essay competition that challenged Algoma students to write an essay either in support of remote learning or against it.

The challenge is a part of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre’s (SSMIC) Up for the Challenge project that encourages Algoma residents and businesses to share their innovative solutions by participating in challenges on a local, regional, national, and global level.

“This was our first local challenge that we initiated, and we will continue to offer opportunities for people in the Algoma region to showcase their innovative ideas and encourage other organizations in the community to submit their local challenge ideas,” said SSMIC’s executive director, Peter Bruijns.

“The winning essays were thoughtfully written, offered interesting perspectives, and stood out among the 60 entries received.”