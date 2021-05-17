COVID-19 cases up by 4 in Algoma

Article content

Four more Algoma District residents, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Algoma Public Health reported Monday afternoon all contracted the virus through close contact.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 368 since March 2020. Twenty-eight cases are active.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, another person in the Sudbury area has died due to COVID-19.

Sudbury’s health unit made the announcement in a release issued Monday.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect, no further details will be provided.”

A total of 29 deaths have now been reported across the Public Health service area since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. The service area includes Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.