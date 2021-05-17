COVID-19 cases up by 4 in Algoma
Sudbury death reported
Four more Algoma District residents, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Algoma Public Health reported Monday afternoon all contracted the virus through close contact.
All are self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 368 since March 2020. Twenty-eight cases are active.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.
Meanwhile, another person in the Sudbury area has died due to COVID-19.
Sudbury’s health unit made the announcement in a release issued Monday.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect, no further details will be provided.”
A total of 29 deaths have now been reported across the Public Health service area since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. The service area includes Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.
“Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the health unit said.
Ontario is reporting 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 556 in Peel Region, and 215 in York Region.
Monday’s data is based on nearly 24,500 completed COVID-19 tests.
Ontario says 1,320 people are hospitalized with the disease but notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.
with files from Postmedia Network and the Canadian Press