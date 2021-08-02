Summer camp in Muskoka district shuts amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROSSEAU, Ont. — A summer camp in the District of Muskoka has decided to shut down after several COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak.

In a letter to parents this weekend, Muskoka Woods Camp says it mentioned during drop-off that an outbreak was ongoing in one cohort.

The Rosseau, Ont., camp says it found another positive case outside of the original cohort and has canceled its fifth week.

It says campers must be picked up as soon as possible and full refunds will be issued for the week.

Muskoka Woods Camp CEO John McAuley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Overnight camps in Ontario were allowed to open under strict protocols when the province moved into the second phase of its reopening plan in early July.

Under the final protocols laid out by the province, campers are required to stay within cohorts, self-isolate 14 days prior to arrival at camp and be screened and tested for the virus while at camp, among other things.

Ontario reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 40 of the new cases were in Toronto, 33 in Peel and 23 in York regions.

She says the numbers were based on over 14,100 tests.

There were 110 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 78 patients on ventilators.

Elliott says the province administered 60,583 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible on Saturday, for a total of over 19.5 million shots.

Ontario did not release any data on Monday due to the holiday.