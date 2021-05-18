Superior sunset
The sun sets this week over a calm Lake Superior at Montreal River Harbour, north of Sault Ste. Marie. Things are slated to get a little darker up there later in the week, as The Weather Network forecasts sun and showers for the region Thursday and light rain Friday.
Superior sunset
