Superior sunset

Ruth Fletcher
May 18, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
0519 sm a1 sunset

The sun sets this week over a calm Lake Superior at Montreal River Harbour, north of Sault Ste. Marie. Things are slated to get a little darker up there later in the week, as The Weather Network forecasts sun and showers for the region Thursday and light rain Friday.

