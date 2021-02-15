Teen last seen suppertime Saturday

The Sault Star
Feb 15, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read
Zoey Harper

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate Zoey Harper, 14.

Zoey was last seen on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Shannon Road.

The teen is known to frequent the downtown area.

She is described as being five feet, six inches in height, with a thin build, black and red hair and brown eyes.  Zoey was last seen wearing a red jacket, ripped jeans, brown boots and carrying a red and black bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers