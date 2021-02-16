Teens arrested in summer incident

Article content

City police have charged a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy with assault with a weapon.

Police say that on July 26, 2019 the victim was driving in the area of Albert Street West and James Street when he had to avoid the two accused as it’s alleged they were walking in the road area.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the victim and the two accused were involved in an altercation and the victim was stabbed before both accused fled.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two accused were arrested on February 12 and both have been charged with assault with a weapon. One also faces a charge of breach of recognizance.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on March 23, 2021.