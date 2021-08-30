The peril for women under Taliban rule

Now that Talibans have usurped the legal government of Afghanistan and are now its absolute rulers, pray for Afghan women who cannot leave the country.

The reality: desperate Afghan mothers throw their babies over barbed wire at Kabul airport as they begged British paratroopers to take them to a better life.

The reality: “Now it looks like I have to burn everything I achieved in 24 years of my life,” said a university student in Kabul, adding how she and her sisters rushed home ahead of the Taliban’s arrival to hide their diplomas and certificates.

The reality: women cannot work outside the home and if schools for girls reopen, women may not be allowed to teach.

The reality is that women will lose all the gains they made in education for girls and women, basic human rights, ability to move freely without a male family escort, dress without the confining burka, meet with other women, be independent, free of control by their husbands.

A CNN female reporter was chastised by Taliban fighters and told to cover her face.

When Western troops were here, women felt hope and a bright future, but all that will be gone and they now revert to being non-humans.

Spare a thought for women who divorced, an opportunity not possible in most Arab countries and available only in a very few liberal Arab nations.

Women living alone have no safe haven. Horror stories emerge from areas that fell to the militants and women face life reverting to previous Taliban medieval rules.

An old saying in Afghanistan expresses the country’s views on divorce: “A woman only leaves her father’s house in the white bridal clothes, and she can only return in the white shrouds.”