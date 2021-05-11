Article content

City police have charged a man with theft over $5,000.

It’s alleged the 27-year-old stole a riding lawn tractor and trailer from property on Old Garden River Road.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Theft charges laid Back to video

Police located the accused in the 200 blcok of Poplar Avenue and searched his home. He was also found in possession of identification and bank cards reported stolen on May 8, 2021.

Joseph Fabiano is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a credit card and breach of recognizance.

He was to appear in bail court.