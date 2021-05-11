Theft charges laid

The Sault Star
May 11, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
handcuffsmale

City police have charged a man with theft over $5,000.

It’s alleged the 27-year-old stole a riding lawn tractor and trailer from property on Old Garden River Road.

Police located the accused in the 200 blcok of Poplar Avenue and searched his home. He was also found in possession of identification and bank cards reported stolen on May 8, 2021.

Joseph Fabiano is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a credit card and breach of recognizance.

He was to appear in bail court.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers