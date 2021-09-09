This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'There is more to this story' Sifting through residential school roots an emotional roller-coaster

Article content Carol Hermiston has been paddling down a river of discovery. The many tributaries she has managed to link together, have culminated in a journey that still isn’t over.

Article content Well over a century ago, the Batchewana First Nation member’s grandmother, Fannie (Lafford) Nolan, and her younger sister, Emma Lafford, were taken to an Indian Residential School in Thunder Bay, which was run by the Sisters of St. Joseph. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘There is more to this story’ Back to video This life-changing event was eclipsed by the death of their mother after she had given birth their younger sister Sophie. The three girls were taken in by their maternal grandparents, Jim and Sophie Sayers. They lived in Gros Cap but for some unknown reason moved to Michipicoten. When the Indian agent visited Michipicoten, he found that the girls were being raised by their grandparents. He determined that they were too old to raise children, so he took Fannie and Emma all the way to a Thunder Bay. Young Sophie was left behind. The sisters had arrived at the school in 1907 at the ages of 10 and seven respectively. Emma’s life there was short and after she died, her body disappeared without a trace and no one knew what happened to her. Fannie paddled the same rivers of discovery throughout her entire life, just as her granddaughter Carol is doing now. She was looking for her sister Emma, going from tributary to tributary and finding nothing. She died not knowing where her sister was, how she died or where she was buried. How can anyone find peace and reconcile when their loved one is gone but no one can tell them why, how or where? She spent her life searching, coming up with nothing. In a recent interview with the Sault Star, Hermiston talked about her efforts to create an accurate historical entry into the record books so her grandmother can finally rest in peace.

Article content She has found Emma after all these years, buried in a mass grave in a cemetery in Thunder Bay. Her remains will never be identified, but her spirit can and will be returned for a ceremonial burial in Garden River First Nation later this year where many of her family, including her sister Fannie, are interred. “My grandmother spoke sparingly about the residential school. Emma died there and no one was ever told what happened. She went back to Thunder Bay to find Emma, but she couldn’t find her,” said Hermiston. Fannie spoke about the school on rare occasions but said she did talk about a large window with a ledge. She would sit at that window and wait and wait for her father to come. He never did. So now, Emma has been found 111 years after her death. She suffered alone, was forgotten and placed in a mass unmarked grave. “When Kamloops happened there were several personal experiences, spiritual things that came to me; I just had to find Emma. But I didn’t know where to begin, so I put my tobacco down, said some prayers and said just help me to start,” said Hermiston. This is how her story about Emma has unfolded, from beginning to still evolving one with the search, the mystery and the discovery of Emma’s remains over a century later. Hermiston’s first move was to call the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board. She found bits and pieces to the puzzle. She spoke with Kim Strickland, who wasn’t hopeful about finding any information on Emma dating back to 1910.

Article content Strickland did agree to try and find what she could and get back to Hermiston. In the meantime, a cousin of Hermiston’s, Rochelle Howlett from Nova Scotia, contacted her via Facebook Messenger. She was advised to reach out because Hermiston had strong links with family history and names. Howlette, on the other hand, was on Ancestry and when she started asking questions, Hermiston told her what she was looking for. She discovered that Fannie and Emma were born on Whitefish Island in 1897 and 1900 respectively. Their sister, Sophie, was born in 1902 and tragically their mother, also named Sophie, died shortly after. The girls were taken in by their maternal grandparents, Jim and Sophie Sayers. Jim Sayers was the son of Chief Nebenaigoching, Fannie, Emma and Sophie were the great grand-daughters of Nebenaigoching and great-great granddaughters of Chief Shingwauk. Their father was Joe Lafford, his mother was Angelique Gogeash, who was the daughter of Peter Gogeash, who was the son of Chief Shingwauk. According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Chief Nebenaigoching, (1808-1899) was a founder of Batchewana First Nation, while Chief Shingwauk, (1773-1854), was instrumental in the establishment of Garden River First Nation. Both were signatories to the Robinson-Huron Treaty. About a week or two after Howlette’s contact and offer to dig into Hermiston’s requests, she reconnected. She told Hermiston to sit down and then told her she had found Emma’s death certificate.

Article content Hermiston got goosebumps with the unsettling news, and she took a few moments to digest it as the sequence of events was revealed. In 1907 Fannie and Emma, 10 and seven were sent to Fort William residential school. Emma died three years later and Fannie was discharged in 1913. Emma got sick. She was sent to St. Joseph Hospital, her records said she had been admitted Nov. 14, 1910. She was in hospital for 14 days before she died in what a doctor signed off as typhoid fever. “There was no sign of an outbreak from typhoid, but she also had peritonitis from a ruptured appendix. She was in hospital for more than two weeks, she likely died from fever and infection,” said Hermiston. Emma suffered a terrible death; antibiotics weren’t discovered yet and pain management was likely limited. Emma’s place of death, proven with documentation, was St. Joseph’s Hospital. This was a very emotional time for Hermiston, considering her grandmother, Fannie, had looked for so long. There was an attachment there, they had grown up without their mother, then were sent away. “Then I thought, there is more to this story,” said Hermiston. She thought about calling St. Joseph’s Hospital but found it no longer existed. She then called Strickland again, who said it had become St. Joseph’s Care Centre. Hermiston called medical records, but information was not readily available. Two weeks later, a call came with news that they had found Emma. According to records, she died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Nov. 30, 1910. There was no information, if anyone claimed her body, if anyone notified her family or where she was buried.

Article content “Again, I thought there is more to this story, I put tobacco down and asked Grandma to help me. A little voice told me to call the local funeral homes,” said Hermiston. She started calling and came up empty until she got to the sixth home. The man said that there were only two cemeteries in operation at the time and he gave Hermiston their contact numbers. An employee at the second funeral home took her enquiry about Emma. Strangely, she did not ask for Emma’s surname, but rather told Hermiston that it was Lafford. Apparently, two other people had been looking for her. This was emotional and shocking for Hermiston. The records showed Emma had been brought to them the end of November or beginning of December 1910. She couldn’t be buried because the ground was frozen. When conditions allowed, Emma’s body was removed from the vault and interred in a mass grave adjacent to the cemetery where all the other children were buried. It was unknown if all the children were from the residential school, but Emma’s remains were somewhere in this plot. The two people also looking for Emma were David Thompson and Travis Boissoneau, but it wasn’t clear why initially. So, her search continued to an online memoriam piece that had been sent to her. It was to recognize the children because the school, St. Joseph’s had been torn down. She reached out to Facebook and found quite a few entries, including Tanya Talaga. She was named in a memoriam and video for the children, so Hermiston messaged her and introduced herself.

Article content She told her that she was trying to find information on her grandmother’s sister, who attended St. Joseph’s, and requester help. Hermiston had no idea that Talaga was a Canadian journalist who had worked at the Toronto Star for over 20 years. Nor did she know that Talaga was a regular columnist with the Globe and Mail, or the first woman of Anishinaabe decent to be named a CBC Massey Lecturer. Her book, Seven Fallen Feathers; Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City, won much recognition. She is Ojibwa, with roots in Fort William First Nation. Her great grandmother, Liz Gauthier, was a residential school survivor, her grandmother a member of the Fort William First Nation. “If I had known how famous she was I don’t think I ever would have contacted her, but within 15 minutes she messaged back with an offer to help,” Hermiston said, adding Talaga was working with a family who was looking for a little girl from Garden River First Nation. “I asked her if she could tell me who was also looking. She said, ‘No, we don’t know who the family is yet.’ I told her that I had been searching for my grandmother, Fannie Lafford, and great aunt, Emma Ellen Wellie Lafford. The case had a new link, a major one.” Talaga typed “OMG” and called saying, “That’s the little girl whose family we’ve been looking for.” Apparently, David Thompson, in Thunder Bay, was looking for some of his family members who had gone to Shingwauk Residential school in Sault Ste. Marie.

Article content Some are buried on the property, but during Thompson’s searches, he kept coming up with information on Emma and the documents in ancestry were unbelievable. He knew of a Travis Boissoneau, Regional Deputy Grand Council Chief with Nishnawbe Aski Nation at Thunder Bay. Boissoneau was originally from Garden River First Nation. Thompson had found many documents on a little girl from Garden River First Nation and once he realized the significance of these discoveries, he contacted Boissoneau. Initially, he didn’t know who the little girl was, but as he searched for his own family. Hermiston was also searching for her family and Emma. Purely by accident, Hermiston reached out to Talaga, because her name was on the video produced for the children in Thunder Bay. “When I approached Talaga for help, she was flabbergasted when she realized that Emma was the same little girl named Emma we were all looking for,” said Hermiston. Through this evolving circle, Thompson had found Emma, Boissoneau knew Talaga and Hermiston’s call to Talaga wasn’t by chance. She truly believes her grandmother Fannie was leading her to Talaga who was the link to Emma. Convinced this was not the end of the story, Hermiston decided to call Strickland back. There were no records, so she was told to call the Diocese of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Thunder Bay. Nothing there, so she called the Mother House in North Bay. The sister in charge of these historical files replied that Fannie and Emma went to the school in 1907 and Emma was discharged home Nov. 18, 1910.

Article content The information indicated that Fannie and Emma went to the school in 1907 and indicated that Emma was discharged home Nov. 18, 1910. Hermiston insisted that she didn’t go home, she died there and couldn’t believe that a 10-year old girl could just disappear. The sister said there was no record of this and nothing about her death or who claimed her body. In addition, it was revealed that Fannie was discharged from the school June 23, 1913, with no family to send her home to. Hermiston insisted this was not true, as she had a large family back in Michipicotin, Batchewana and Garden River First Nations. Her grandmother had talked about how she went out West to work on a farm after being discharged from the school. The farmer’s wife told Fannie that it was no place for a young girl as her husband was a predator and she needed go back where she came from. So, she returned. She found Sophie was living with her maternal grandparents, Jim and Sophie Sayers, in Michipicotin. There was also a large family unit there. So, the lie of Fannie not having family to go to after discharge was over a century old. Hermiston spoke with Amanda at the cemetery again, asking who brought Emma to the cemetery. No information. Thompson started sending documents to Hermiston, one of which indicated the Indian agent contacted Indian Affairs about a little girl named “Ella” who had died. But “Ella” was actually Emma. Apparently, the matron at the hospital had called him to find out what to do with Emma’s body and who is going to pay for the burial.

Article content “So, Emma died up there at 10 years of age and said they tried to contact her parents with no luck. Lies, because had they looked, they would have found her mother had died, but her father Joe Lafford was still living. They didn’t even bother,” said Hermiston. A priest at her burial signed off and said a prayer. That would have made Fannie happy as she was a devout Roman Catholic. That was it, done, forgotten. But there was more to the story. Hermiston was driven to do more because Emma had to be remembered and her story be told. So, the search was broadened. Hermiston’s great-grandmother is buried in Garden River First Nation. What ever happened to Sophie and their father, Joe Lafford? A cousin, Cindy Pelch, didn’t know, but went on Ancestry and found Joe Lafford was buried in St-Aloysius Cemetery but didn’t know where it was. A great niece, Julie Nolan, was looking for information on Sophie and found that St. Aloysius Cemetery was in Gros Cap and dates back to the 17th or 18th centuries. So, Hermiston went with two of her sisters to Gros Cap and encountered two huge stone pillars and chain-link fence. “We got through with much effort, then said a prayer. My sister remembered our mother telling her that her grandfather was buried in there. All the crosses were down and there was no indication as to where he was. I made up my mind then, I was going back to Thunder Bay,” said Hermiston. She took some foliage, some earth from where they thought he was buried and put it in a small box. As they were walking out of the cemetery, being careful not to step on a grave, Hermiston caught a glimpse of a wild rose, her grandmother’s favourite flower. It was hanging full bloom through the fence.

Article content “I had put tobacco down where I had taken the foliage and earth, then picked the rose and put it in the box as well,” she said. On Aug. 28, Hermiston, her sister, Cathy Alisch, and cousin, Francis Buchanan-Smith, all granddaughters of Fannie (Lafford) Nolan and Emma Lafford, their great aunt, travelled to Thunder Bay. They brought that box of memories, earth, foliage and the wild rose they had collected at St-Aloysius Cemetery in Gros Cap where Emma’s father is buried as well as earth from Garden River. This would bring Emma’s family to her in the unmarked mass grave in Thunder Bay’s St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery. On arrival for the ceremony, it was raining, but then the sun came out. A jingle dress dancer participated with a healing song for the family. A little fancy dancer danced for Emma’s spirit and a drummer did a travelling song. They couldn’t dig because it was unknown how deep the graves were, so they put down the treasures they had brought and covered them with earth from Emma and all the children’s mass grave. Some earth from her presumed burial site was put in the box to be returned Sept. 13 to Garden River First Nation to her family, her father, mother and two sisters. The repatriation date is significant because Fannie was born Sept. 13. Sophie hadn’t been found but a niece knew she had been living with her grandparents in Michipicotin and she had married Felix Young. A year later and pregnant, she was walking on the ice and fell. Tragically, both she and baby died.

Article content Hermiston’s personal journey to find Emma has been something she could not push to the side. Her grandmother’s family was everything to her and now she knows why. No one knew that Emma Lafford went to residential school and died. She is one of the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Family was everything to Fannie and even though she could not find her sister, Emma, while living, she has in death, through many spiritual connections. “My grandmother, Fannie (Lafford) Nolan, was the great-grand daughter of Chief Nebenaigoching, the great great-grand daughter of Chief Shingwauk. She left a huge impact on people, was one of the most beautiful women. She loved everyone.” said Hermiston.

