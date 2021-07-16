There's a faint light of hope as residential withdrawal management centre gets approval

A new residential withdrawal management and safe beds centre is on the way. Let's hope its big enough to help the region's growing addiction and mental health issues.

After years of lobbying, pleading, and yes, even begging, Sault Ste. Marie will soon see a residential withdrawal management and safe beds centre created in the community.

It was a no brainer that city council would pass the rezoning application earlier this week, which now ensures the property is zoned institutional.

That’s the easy step.

Next comes the planning, the architects, the tendering and finally the construction process.

SAH brass estimates it will be about a year before people will be onsite.

Of course, city council, and the community at large are hoping for a shorter turnaround for the 20-bed facility.

After all, the opioid and mental health issues in Sault Ste. Marie and across the Algoma District are not tapering off. In fact, experts have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more hardships as people and family were forced to close themselves off from the family, friends and the rest of the world in order to stop the spread of the often deadly virus.

It didn’t help that the SAH detox centre shut its doors at roughly the same time.

While services were continued to be provided at the hospital, the outreach became more difficult.

The death toll has continued to mount, leaving more families who have lost loved ones, devastated.

Perhaps this week’s news will offer some a glimmer of hope, a light at the end of the tunnel, that help is on its way.

But is it enough?

Mayor Christian Provenzano and several councillors, while pleased the centre is coming, have made it clear that they don’t believe the facility will be big enough to make a significant difference in the community, given the need for the facility and the concerns about the growing problem, have been reported since at least 2017.