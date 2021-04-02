





Article content Rick Van Staveren is beginning to learn the ropes at city hall. It will be a long, step-by-step process that will be a new challenge to the entrepreneur who has experience in tourism, senior management and sales, among other things. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘There's no need to start all over’ Back to video The move north – or back home closer to where his roots began decades ago – hasn’t created any real surprises for the 61-year-old. Instead, he’s rolling up his sleeves and delving into new territory and new challenges as Sault Ste. Marie’s new director of economic development from within the walls at his basement Civic Centre office. “I’m not a city hall guy,” he said, referring to his previous experience. “I’m in full learning mode right now. I’m beginning to acclimatize and understand the workings of the city, where the city is and where it is coming from.” Van Staveren has never worked in the municipal sector, and he’s looking at it as a new challenge where he can bring the skills he has honed over the years to help Sault Ste. Marie grow its tax base, increase employment and make the city a great place to live.

Article content Van Staveren has started by sorting through the work of his predecessors, examining the studies that have been prepared and the resources that have gone into them. “I don’t believe in starting over. If there is a report that is produced, why spend the time and money to reproduce it? We’ve got to look at what it says and incorporate it into the plan in order to move forward and execute it,” he said in a recent interview with The Sault Star. First up for Van Staveren is building a new team. The economic development division of the City of Sault Ste. Marie is undergoing change on a number of fronts. Firstly, city council has brought the economic development division under the Corporation of the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s wing. It’s no longer a separate entity or an autonomous body that answers to its board first, while partnering with the corporation to reach the same goals. Van Staveren said he has no opinion as to whether an autonomous EDC or one that is a city department is better for the community. He readily admits he doesn’t have the experience to determine which method is better, although there are strong schools of thoughts on both models. “My opinion is that I may be at an advantage because I am coming in somewhat blind and I’m going to start the building blocks from the bottom up,” he said. “I was brought in by the city and that’s where I’ll start.” That process begins by creating his own economic development team that, at the outset, will include him and two other recently hired individuals.

Article content He’ll be working on launching a lead generation program where a hired consultant will play matchmaker between various businesses in a variety of sectors to see if there is any interest in moving or creating operations in Sault Ste. Marie. The process is slow, where relationship building is important and Van Staveren believes sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, and biomass are areas that need to be explored. “By using a consultant that specializes in these things, it allows us to hit the ground running,” he said, but added that the world of exploration to determine the ‘right fit’ between businesses and industry takes time. “It’s great that we can use Zoom and technology to start those relationships, but multi-million dollar operations are not going to be inked or moved over without visits and due diligence,” he said. Van Staveren said he hopes to use incentives such as FedNor, NOHFC and city programs to help entice more business and industry to the Sault. He also wants to work closely with Sault College and Algoma University to ensure that the right skill sets are honed at the educational institutions to ensure jobs can be filled. The city’s participation in the pilot Northern Immigration project is also a tool that can help attract the proper talents, and newly announced micro-credentialing programs will likely also impact a future job pool. Developing a strategic plan is not something that can be whipped up over night. It’s part of a journey that determines where the city should go and how to execute the plan that will benefit the city. The city’s culture, its economic climate, its community and an array of other factors, must be considered and analyzed along the way, he said.

Article content Van Staveren said one of his strengths analyzing data and methods, determining what’s working and what is not and looking at things from his corporate environment perspective, which may be a little different than what was done in the past. “I need to understand what’s going on and prioritize and pick tasks to provide positive improvements to our community,” he said. “I won’t dismiss what has been done in the past, especially if it is good and I will give full credit for it.” The key, he said, is examining strategic plans of the past and not erasing the board to start over, but instead, determine where the plan may have stalled or fallen off the rails and revisit that part to get it back online. “I think that’s the problem with a lot of strategic plans. You get so far and fall off the rails and then people say, ‘This isn’t working,’ and start over. You need to ask the five whys and work around that sticking point,” he said. “There’s no need to start all over or else you will never get anywhere.” Since economic development is about selling the city, Van Staveren hopes to use the FutureSSM program to do just that. He wants to create synergies and partnerships that will boost Sault Ste. Marie with the draw from creating an attractive place to live that FutureSSM is so focused on. “FutureSSM focuses on the city’s environment and livability aspects and we need to leverage that with industry,” he said. As for specific projects that have been worked on in the past, Van Staveren said he’s just starting to take a look.

Article content For instance, he views the Port of Algoma project as one that is long-term, but vital to the city and long-term economic growth of the area’s industry. It’s also a selling feature to attract businesses that require waterway transportation and international markets. Ditto for the need for continued operation of short-rail lines such as Huron Central Railway, he said. Van Staveren, born and raised in Northern Ontario, said he’s pleased to return to the region with his wife. “I’m excited to be here, to get out in the community when it is safe to do so,” Van Staveren said. “I’m looking forward to building new relationships with business and learning more about them and understanding their needs so we can work together.”

