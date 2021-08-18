Three-quarters of eligible Algoma region residents now fully vaccinated

“Any progress we can make or in advancing our rates of vaccination should be celebrated as a higher percentage of our population being vaccinated will hopefully result in less illness due to COVID and help to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Bill Grawbarger, supervisor of mass immunization clinics and immunization at Algoma Public Health.

The statistics show 75.4 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 have now been fully vaccinated.

That number jumps to 76.5 percent when only considering adults 18 years and older who have received both doses of the vaccine.

At least 73.5 per cent of the total population has received one dose of the vaccine and 66.8 per cent have received both doses. Children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated.

For youth between the ages of 12 and 17, the data shows 71.9 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

APH said it will continue to schedule and plan vaccination clinics and pop up clinics across the region, targeting areas of low vaccination uptake and high-risk populations.

Last week alone, there were 239 total doses administered via the various pop-ups that were held across the district, of which 60 were first doses, Grawbarger said.

Tuesday’s pop-up clinic at Lowe’s parking lot was a great success, with 110 total doses administered, of which 53 were first doses, he said.

It was announced earlier this week that the Ontario government will pause further reopening as positive COVID numbers begin climbing again in what is being referred to as a fourth wave.