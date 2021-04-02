Ripe time to hit the bottle
Despite imperfect conditions, syrup producers report solid season
This spring has been too hot — then too cold — for the perfect production of maple syrup.
However, Algoma producers report they are having a good year. Sap levels are approaching 50 per cent of 2020’s totals and a couple weeks of sap flow are still expected. Bottling is well underway.
Calvin Gilbertson, from Gilbertson’s Maple Products on St. Joseph Island said he never predicts maple syrup levels.
“This is farming,” he said. “We take it as it comes. I am happy for the early spring and will be happy if the sap stops mid-April.”
Judy Hughes, of Rose Valley Maple Syrup, said the season has been “up and down.”
“We’ve had really good and poor days,” he said. “There is no such thing as a usual year.”
The challenge at Rose Valley this season is squirrels. The feisty rodents started chewing the spiles before the sap started to flow. This caused a multitude of leaks in the vacuum lines.
“We have 3,000 taps on 60 acres,” said Hughes. “A couple years ago we installed a monitoring system that tells what lines are having trouble. I have no idea how many hours it would take to check them all manually. It is still hours of work.”
Maple syrup associations are reminding producers and lovers of maples to continue to watch for the Asian Long-Horned Beetle, Anoplophora glabripennis or also called the Starry Sky beetle for its magnificent adult stage. They reinforce the message, “don’t move firewood.” This destructive pest of hardwood trees can kill a mature, healthy maple in two years. It was first discovered in Brooklyn in 1996 and spread to Ohio and South Carolina. It was eradicated from southern Ontario. It continues on the watch list for Michigan.
The starry sky beetle’s primary impact, to date, has been on street trees that had to be removed and destroyed. This costs several hundred dollars per infested tree. If this pest enters a forest ecosystem, the economic impact is expected to be far greater and it would adversely impact export markets for various hardwood products such as veneers.
Gilbertson’s bush is sugar maple, so it wasn’t impacted by the warm spell in early March.
However, Rose Valley, on moister ground, has a mix of red and sugar maple. The warm spell caused the red maple buds to swell.
When these break dormancy, production will be done. As of the start of the cold snap, the sap was unaffected but it is getting close. Most producers in the south experienced amber and dark syrup making earlier this year. Further north in Algonquin and Northern Algoma, snow cover is still good giving reason to expect several more weeks of syrup production in these areas. Flavour and quality are good throughout the province this year.
The recommended price for syrup is unchanged this year. Hughes reported producers have not held their traditional January annual meeting yet due to the pandemic. They expect to meet in May after the season is done.
Gilbertson said he is expecting a bumper crop year with five grandchildren on the way.
“It’s a busy year even with the pancake house closed,” he added. “The store is open and doing well. People want to get out and Algoma’s maple products are ready.”