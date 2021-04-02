Ripe time to hit the bottle

Article content

This spring has been too hot — then too cold — for the perfect production of maple syrup.

However, Algoma producers report they are having a good year. Sap levels are approaching 50 per cent of 2020’s totals and a couple weeks of sap flow are still expected. Bottling is well underway.

Calvin Gilbertson, from Gilbertson’s Maple Products on St. Joseph Island said he never predicts maple syrup levels.

“This is farming,” he said. “We take it as it comes. I am happy for the early spring and will be happy if the sap stops mid-April.”

Judy Hughes, of Rose Valley Maple Syrup, said the season has been “up and down.”

“We’ve had really good and poor days,” he said. “There is no such thing as a usual year.”

The challenge at Rose Valley this season is squirrels. The feisty rodents started chewing the spiles before the sap started to flow. This caused a multitude of leaks in the vacuum lines.

“We have 3,000 taps on 60 acres,” said Hughes. “A couple years ago we installed a monitoring system that tells what lines are having trouble. I have no idea how many hours it would take to check them all manually. It is still hours of work.”