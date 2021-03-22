Traffic detour on Second Line West for water main break

The Sault Star
Mar 22, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Detour road sign
Detour road sign

Due to an emergency water main break Monday, traffic on Second Line West from Allens Side Road to Leigh’s Bay Road will see delays. Follow posted detour sign as our crews work to repair the water main break, PUC advises.

This work is expected to last until late into the evening.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers