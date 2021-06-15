





Share this Story: Troy’s Trail strides along again virtually

Troy’s Trail strides along again virtually

Article content Virtual Troy’s Trail fundraisers aren’t exactly walks in the park. Certainly not for organizers, supporters and participants, who proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Troy’s Trail strides along again virtually Back to video “We are a very … I don’t know if the word is huggy. But we’re just a very touchy kind of group,” says Troy Chandler, co-founder of the annual Sault Ste. Marie fundraiser and vehicle for generating awareness about hydrocephalus. “You lose that with a virtual walk. But at least we can stay together virtually,” he told the Sault Star in an interview. Indeed. The 10th annual walk, slated for June 19, will mark the second time the event has had to be carried out strictly online due to the pandemic. The event is generally held at the Clergue Park boardwalk, consisting of a 15-minute loop from the Art Gallery of Algoma to the Civic Centre. Chandler says he hopes any wrinkles were ironed out in 2020 and Saturday’s event will sing. “For doing something for the first time, I think it turned out pretty good,” Chandler said of last year’s virtual effort.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Support, Chandler says, has remained solid. Chandler and his wife, Annette, are well aware of the power of positive reenforcement and wish there would have been more of it locally in 1994 when, at 28, he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a disorder in which fluid buildup causes pressure inside the head and can injure the brain and cause it damage. At the time of Chandler’s diagnosis, he was a young, married father of a daughter, 2, and he and Annette were expecting. The Sault Ste. Marie couple knew nothing about the condition. Although frightened about their future, the pair was proactive, reaching out to the Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Association of Ontario in Toronto. They became members and, since 2010, have served as the association’s Sault Ste. Marie contacts. Since launching Troy’s Trail Walk for Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida, the couple has come into contact with dozens of people, and their families, confronting many of the same challenges they did early on. An informal support network is available all year, mostly via social media. The Chandlers have also met many who do not necessarily have hydrocephalus, but whose disorders are similar. Not everyone who has the disorder gets seizures, but because Chandler does, he must take medication, which, in his case, brought on osteoporosis. His work as a Shoppers Drug Mart merchandiser had to be scaled back to part-time following the diagnosis. And like so many, COVID-19 put Chandler on the employment sidelines for a time; he returned to Shoppers last week.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s been OK. You have to make the most of it,” he said. Troy’s Trail merchandise, such as coffee mugs, is on sale this year to celebrate the anniversary and Annette launched an online auction in early June — Hydrocephalus & Spina Bifida Awareness Month — primarily featuring items donated by area businesses. “We’ve been blessed,” Chandler said. “The donations we get are incredible.” To date, Troy’s Trail has raised more than $22,500 for Hydrocephalus Canada. “Just to create a buzz,” Chandler said of this year’s heightened online fundraising and public relations. “Just something different to dip our toe inti the water and try something different.” Troy’s Trail Details — Troy’s Trail Page https://www.facebook.com/TroysTrail10 — Troy’s Trail Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/335507903188827 — Troy’s Trail online 48-hour auction https://www.facebook.com/groups/756863764976246 — Troy’s Trail online donations http://fnd.us/61ny16?ref=ab_a9zzGa_sh_bAD0R9 — Cheques made out to Hydrocephalus Canada — Cash or e-transfer hydro.troy@hotmail.com — Contact Troy and Annette at 705-946-4532 jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: @JeffreyOugler

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie