





Share this Story: Twin Pad arena costs to be debated Monday by council

Twin Pad arena costs to be debated Monday by council n January, council approved funding for the arena project, set to replace the crumbling McMeeken Centre, at $28,800,000 through long-term debt financing. Council will need to decide whether it want to add or subtract features that will impact the price. jpeg, SM

Article content City council will decide whether – or how- – to move forward with the twin pad arena facility at Monday’s meeting. In January, council approved funding for the arena project, set to replace the crumbling McMeeken Centre, at $28,800,000 through long-term debt financing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Twin Pad arena costs to be debated Monday by council Back to video The low tender price of $27.9 million meets specifications but council will need to determine whether to add or subtract options from the cost. A report presented to council Monday states that if council wants to enable a future walking track, the price would be $27,990,000, with a total budget price of just over $31.4 million. A future walking track will add $2.6 million in cost. City staff recommend that the additional cost could be accommodated from the Canada Community Building Fund 2021 top up of $4,473,787, pending approval by the government. If the funding is not approved, council can choose to increase long-term debt or reallocate future capital budget resources.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A second objection includes a walking track and bowl winders, increasing the cost to $29,319,000 with a total budget price of $32,809,500. The report states that debt payments will start when the project is completed and will be funded with long-term debt set to expire in 2021 and 2022. Staff argue that the cost differential between the options in not substantial given the total project costs and interests are currently low. Demand for a twin pad facility was also documented in the third-party ice time utilization report completed for the city. Council will also be told that the condition of the McMeeken arena warrants an injection of capital money in order to continue operations within a reasonable service level. Those costs are expected to be a minimum of $3 million in the short term. Council is also being asked to approve additional architecture and design fees by $338,420, bringing the total to $1,648,430. The twin pad project is expected to create a long debate by city council Monday.

In January, several councillors balked at the $28.8 million price tag and suggested that the spend had reached their top limit. Other suggestions had included scaling back to the project to just one ice surface until government funding for the project is approved, or reducing the community meeting rooms, gathering areas and concession stands. The twin pad arena is designed to complete the original vision of the west-end community centre.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content That discussion also noted that arenas are a money losing venture and cost taxpayers about $1 million a year. Proponents for the project say the time is right with the city’s low debt load and the project has been on the books for several years, and costs have risen over the years.

Opponents argue a compromise would be better with a build of just one arena, which would save taxpayers money and allow the city to use the extra debt servicing funds for badly needed road work. It was also suggested that the city engage in a public-private sector partnership to help reduce the city’s burden for the project. The costs to run either a new twin pad or single ice-pad surface would be relatively the same, council had heard. If the project proceeds, the existing McMeeken Centre will remain operational for the next two seasons until the anticipated opening of the new facility in September 2022. City council’s meeting will be held virtually, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie